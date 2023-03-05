ARMOUR FAILED TO FILE

Seven years after he was dismissed as general manager of the Deposit Insurance Corporation (DIC), Arjoon Harripaul, through his attorneys led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC, is being offered a global settlement of $2 million, which is coming two weeks before the case goes to trial.
But the offer is contingent on non-disclosure of the terms of the settlement.
In the $3.56 million lawsuit brought by Harripaul against the Deposit Insurance Corporation for wrongful dismissal, the DIC is scheduled to go to court on March 20 without the benefit of witness evidence and therefore appears to be lacking a proper legal leg to stand on.
This is because DIC’s team of attorneys, previously led by Reginald Armour SC, who was then in private practice, failed to file witness evidence by the deadline fixed by the court, which was May 29, 2019.
A penalty is being applied by the court for the failure of DIC’s attorneys to file witness statements on time.
Coming on the heels of the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman matter, this is another instance involving a State agency in which missed deadlines have resulted in liability and exposure for the State entity.
In the controversial Naipaul-Coolman case, the State failed to file a defence and then failed to file evidence at the trial of the assessment of damages. Attorney General Reginald Armour had pointed to a “sinister” occurrence of a “missing file”.
DIC’s attorneys (Armour was replaced by Ian Benjamin SC in March 2022) are now seeking to arrive at a settlement with Harripaul and are offering a global settlement of $2 million.
In a letter dated February 16, 2022, to Harripaul’s legal team, which is led by Ramlogan, instructing attorney for DIC Elena Araujo offered a settlement in the claim of $1.2 million for damages and interest and (legal) costs of $200,000.
Within the space of two weeks, this offer jumped to a global sum of $2 million. “In the continued spirit of compromise, our client (DIC) has instructed to increase its proposal to the sum of $1.6 million and $400,000 in (legal) costs for a global settlement of $2 million,” Araujo said in the letter.
But, she pointed out, the terms of the settlement must be kept secret.
“As before, that this offer is made without any admission of liability and on the condition that the terms of the settlement must be kept confidential,” the letter dated March 3, 2023, said.
However, sources said the legal bill in this matter, as well as the settlement, is expected to be substantial.
Because of the missed deadlines, three additional sets of legal costs have been incurred in this matter, apart from the substantive wrongful dismissal lawsuit. Firstly, after the deadline for the filing of witness statements was missed by DIC’s attorney, the Armour-led legal team filed an application to have the deadline extended for the filing of witness statements.
This was granted by the judge.
But that decision was challenged by the Ramlogan-led legal team who filed a procedural appeal.
The Court of Appeal ruled that the judge was wrong and ordered that the DIC’s application be remitted to the trial judge for reconsideration.
The new judge (Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson) dismissed DIC’s application for the extension of time and DIC was ordered to pay Harripaul’s legal costs for this application.
DIC then filed a procedural appeal which was dismissed by the Court of Appeal, which ordered DIC to pay two-thirds of Harripaul’s legal cost for this appeal.
Failure to file witness
statements
In explaining to the court why it repeatedly failed to file the witness statements by the court deadline, some of the blame was put on the shoulders of Armour and junior counsel Vanessa Gopaul.
It was stated that Armour was involved in a criminal trial in the Turks and Caicos and was unable to settle the five proposed witness statements for DIC.
The Notice of Application said the “continuing heavy work commitments of Counsel for the Defendant during the month of May 2019” was cited as a reason why additional time for the filing of witness statements was required.
“Senior Counsel for the Defendant (Armour) has been and continues to be involved in an ongoing (criminal) trial in Turks and Caicos. Junior Counsel for the Defendant (Vanessa Gopaul) has been heavily involved in preparing extensive closing submissions for a commercial trial which spanned seven days with evidence from 11 witnesses including three expert witnesses,” the document, which was filed on May 31, 2019, in the High Court in San Fernando, said.
The application also said that the deadline for submission was “mis-diarised” as May 31, 2019 (as opposed to the correct date of May 29).
The Notice of Application also indicated why three previous deadlines for the filing of witness evidence had not been met by DIC’s attorneys.
The failure to meet the January 25, 2019, deadline was because in the months of October 2018 and November 2018, Senior Counsel (Armour) and junior counsel (Gopaul) were engaged in urgent and expedited injunction, appellate and industrial relations proceedings involving the OWTU (Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union) and Petrotrin, which “was of national importance in that it had the potential to affect the sovereign debt and the credit rating of the country as a whole”.
The application added that the April 30, 2019, deadline was not met because of “the commitment of the Defendant’s entire Legal team” to a heavy commercial trial in the matter of CV 2013-03163- T&TEC v Beacon Insurance Company Limited and Guyana Telegraph & Telephone Company and Telecommunications Company Suriname which was scheduled for dates during the entire month of March 2019 and in which they were acting on behalf of the Claimant”.
The application also said that the final deadline (May 29, 2019) for submission of witness statements had been “mis-diarised” as May 31, 2019 (and not May 29) by DIC’s attorneys.
On February 14, 2022, DIC’s legal team, led by Armour, filed submissions in support of this application for an extension, and one month later, on March 14, 2022, Harripaul’s legal team filed submissions in opposition to the application. Two days later, on March 16, 2022, Armour was appointed Attorney General and Ian Benjamin was engaged as a lead attorney for DIC.
Judge: Heavy workload
no excuse
In her judgment, delivered on May 19, 2022, judge Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson stated: “The Defendant (DIC) failed to file the witness statements because of the respective workloads of the members of its legal team and unintentionally recording an erroneous date for filing and exchange. The explanation proffered, however, did not amount to a good explanation. An acceptance of the explanation that failure to meet deadlines was because of the legal team’s workload would open the floodgates to similar explanations. This would ultimately undermine the hard-won gains whereby Attorneys-at-Law generally comply with rules, practice directions and court orders.”
In the earlier stages of litigation, DIC had sought to have the wrongful dismissal lawsuit heard in the Industrial Court, instead of the High Court. At that time when Justice Harris dismissed this application, he gave directions that the failure to file witness statements on the stipulated date will attract the sanction set out in the Civil Proceedings Rules Part 29.13.
The Civil Proceedings Rules provide for a sanction when a party fails to meet the court’s appointed deadline.
CPR 29.13 states: 1. “If a witness statement or witness summary is not served in respect of an intended witness within the time specified by the court then the witness may not be called unless the Court permits. 2. The court may not give permission at the trial unless the party asking for permission has a good reason for not seeking relief under rule 26.7 earlier.”
CPR 26.7 states that an application for relief from any sanction imposed for a failure to comply with any rule, court order or direction must be made promptly, and that the court may grant relief only if it is satisfied that the failure to comply was not intentional, that there was good explanation for the breach and that the party in default has generally complied with all other relevant rules, practice directions, orders and directions.
The trial for the wrongful dismissal lawsuit is scheduled to begin on March 20.
As a result of the management of this matter by DIC’s legal team, the company will be facing this trial without any witness evidence before the court, putting it at a disadvantage and possibly exposing the company to a substantial award.
Former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran, who was fired on December 23, 2015, filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit and on October 26, 2022, was awarded $5.47 million for wrongful dismissal.
This ruling has been appealed by the Attorney General.
Rambarran was also represented by Ramlogan.
About the DIC
The Deposit Insurance Corporation is a State-owned corporation which was established by the Central Bank and Financial Institutions (Non-Bank) Amendment Act, 1986.
Its principal objective is to manage a Deposit Insurance Fund established by the act to provide insurance coverage on deposits held with member institutions to a maximum of $125,000 per depositor.
Membership of the fund is compulsory for all institutions licensed to operate under the Financial Institutions Act, 2008, and the deposit insurance is payable only when an institution has been closed as a result of action taken by the Central Bank.
The DIC is financed mainly by contributions and annual premiums levied on these licensed member institutions.
DIC’s total assets and investments run into billions.
According to its financial statements dated September 2022, which were tabled in Parliament two Fridays ago, DIC’s total assets are valued at $4.486 billion.
The board of the Deposit Insurance Corporation consists of two members representing the Central Bank, one member representing the Minister of Finance and two members who have knowledge and experience in banking, commerce, finance, accounting, insurance or law.
In addition, an alternate is appointed for each member.