ARMOUR MUST ANSWER

THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) is calling on Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, to break his silence and issue “a full and unambiguous statement” on several issues arising over the indemnity deal struck between former AG Faris Al-Rawi and King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson in 2017.
After almost two weeks after Al-Rawi’s conduct as attorney general came into question over the arrangement, the LATT spoke out yesterday for the first time after its council held an emergency meeting on Thursday.
The association stated, via a media release, that it had refrained from commenting on the issue for so long because “each day has disclosed even more startling revelations”.
Nonetheless, the LATT stated the matters that unfolded in the public arena over the past couple of weeks relating to the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) discontinuation of the criminal proceedings against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC and former senator Gerald Ramdeen, warranted its analysis.
While the LATT said it was unable to comment on all the issues that have arisen, it felt it necessary to comment on those issues it saw as being most serious, highly unusual and simply wrong.
It stated that high public office holders were required to operate within and respect the boundaries of their respective offices.
“There is case law on such issues, which have guided not only attorneys-at-law, but citizens for decades. The attorney general can lawfully receive information with regard to criminal activities from any source.
“However, it is our respectful view that the attorney general should say whether there was any participation, or involvement by the former attorney general in the actual collection of evidence for the purposes of prosecution.
“It is also our view that the signing of an indemnity agreement in 2017 was highly unusual and made more worrying because it appears that Mr Vincent Nelson KC continued to be the recipient of financial benefits from the GORTT after it was signed; moreover, the alleged agreement appears to contemplate additional benefits to the proposed witness,” the release stated.
LATT went on to add that assuming that Clause 4 of the indemnity agreement that had been circulating in the public domain was authentic, it contains an undertaking by “a political office holder” to make recommendations to DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, about whether criminal proceedings should be commenced against Nelson and a purported agreement by Al-Rawi to enter into an agreement whereby he agreed to conceal this information from Parliament.
“If there was such agreement between a political office holder and a potential witness in criminal proceedings, it was simply wrong; criminal investigations and prosecutions should carry no political taint.
“The DPP’s office is constitutionally protected and independent. It is for this reason that only the DPP under the Criminal Procedure (Plea Discussion and Plea Agreement) Act is authorised to negotiate plea agreements with potential witnesses.”
The media release went on to state that after reviewing the DPP’s statement in court on October 10, when he announced the decision to discontinue the prosecutions against Ramlogan and Ramdeen, LATT is of the view that Gaspard acted within his constitutional authority.
“We cannot, however, ignore the fact that the absence of the witness from the prosecutorial process appears to have been connected with an indemnity agreement which he entered into with the former attorney general Mr Faris Al-Rawi in 2017, and it appears that a purported breach of this indemnity agreement led, principally, to the discontinuance of the criminal proceedings.
What was also worrying, the LATT said, was that monies were purportedly paid to different individuals acting on behalf of Nelson, and that monies are purportedly owed to different people who are making claims against the State.
“LATT is not in a position to determine (in the absence of the full response requested) whether there has been corruption, misfeasance in public office or politically motivated prosecution of any public official, politician or attorney, but maintains that the absence of any robust explanation to the public will encourage speculation of wrongdoing or covering up wrongdoing,” the release stated.
Questions for Armour:
1. Whether the former attorney general participated or was involved in the actual collection of evidence for the purposes of prosecution;
2. Whether Vincent Nelson, KC, continued to be the recipient of legal fees from the GORTT, after he made a statement against interest in a criminal investigation;
3. Whether the fees referred to in the indemnity agreement being circulated in the public domain, which undertook that “no civil proceedings will be commenced... for repayment of any fees paid to you, in respect of legal business, in the period 2010 to 2017” related to fees that were procured in a manner that was subject to criminal investigation, and/or the subject of the statement against interest made by Mr Nelson KC;
4. Whether in procuring the indemnity agreement the former attorney general negotiated a plea agreement, which is the exclusive remit of the DPP;
5. Why did the former attorney general enter into an agreement with a potential witness in a serious criminal matter involving a political opponent which requires the parties to conceal evidence from Parliament?; and
6. A detailed account of all funds paid to Mr Nelson, KC, and his proxies, servants or agents, including his attorneys arising out of the indemnity agreement, together with appropriate vouching and justification, including legal fees, fines or outstanding fees taxes or liens paid on his behalf.