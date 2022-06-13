ARMOUR MUST GO

ATTORNEY GENERAL Reginald Amour SC has compromised the integrity of the office of the Attorney General and should either resign or be removed by the Prime Minister.
This view was expressed yesterday by Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West, attorney Dinesh Rambally, at the United National Congress’ weekly (UNC) news conference yesterday themed “Our Country is in crisis under the PNM”.
Also present at the news conference was former education minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh.
Speaking on the issue of Armour being disqualified by a Miami court from representing this country in the Piarco International Airport corruption matter as he was part of the legal team which represented defendants Brian Kuei Tung and his girlfriend Renee Pierre years ago, Rambally said Armour ought to know that once a conflict of interest arises, a recusal would be warranted and all necessary steps must be taken to avoid the conflict.
He said, “Instead, we, as a people, have been dealt a humiliating blow as we witnessed our AG, senior counsel Reginald Armour throw himself, his government and the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago into what can only be described as a self-engineered, legal disgrace.”
The attorney added that a conflict of interest is a weapon of instability. “You cannot casually dabble in it and expect that the public’s confidence in our administration of justice will remain unshaken. It is unacceptable that someone in the calibre of an Attorney General will throw acid, so to speak, on the public’s notion of justice, the hallmark of a good democracy.”
Rambally said he makes no pronouncements on the merits and demerits on the case but alleged that Armour’s behaviour “compromised the integrity of the office of the Attorney General and his continued occupation of this office is a direct threat to good governance and the rule of law.”
An attempt at deception
Rambally joined the call of UNC party members including its leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for Armour to resign and also called on the Prime Minister to remove Armour should he not step down.
Rambally further stated that the Attorney General tried to make it appear that his involvement in the matter was minimal and described such an attempt as deception which was caught out.
Quoting from Armour’s affidavit, Rambally said the AG asked Sequor Law - the law firm which represented this country in the matter before it was also disqualified by the Miami court - whether they thought he was in a position of conflict. “In other words, that possibility certainly crossed his mind. Are we to seriously believe that he, the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago, could not ascertain for himself whether this was a conflict of interest - a principle that is seminal to the rule of law, seminal to the delivery of justice and seminal to the safeguarding of a democracy?” he said.
Rambally said Armour “deceptively” tried to downplay his involvement by saying that he was merely a note-taker in this matter in which he was actively involved for years. “He said he did minimal research. For a few years the best use they made of this senior counsel, which he was at the time, was minimal research. Isn’t that convenient? How inspiring is it that someone could travel from that low point of apparent legal lethargy to holding one of the highest public offices in this land?” he asked.
Rambally also said while Armour claimed he could not remember details of the case he “must be taking all of Trinidad and Tobago for fools if he thinks we will believe that.” Rambally said such lapses in memory could not be afforded by the holder of such a position who he earlier pointed out is responsible for managing the legal affairs of Trinidad and Tobago.
He said the AG has brought this country, the legal profession into disrepute and that an appeal of the Miami court’s decision, will cost taxpayers millions. Armour has indicated the matter has been appealed.
According to a Summary listing of legal fees paid for October 2015 to June 18, 2021 by the Office of the Attorney General, Sequor Law was paid $13.5 million.
Armour last week Saturday released a statement on the issue and has since opted not to say anything further. Rambally yesterday said the AG’s vow of silence “is an insult to the intelligence of the citizenry and is purely self-serving.”
He also said the silence of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) is concerning.