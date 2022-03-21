‘Armour must tackle PolSC reform’

New Attorney General Reginald Armour should quickly set about bringing improved order, purpose and direction to the troubled Police Service Commission (PolSC) and to the method of appointing a police commissioner.
So said former PolSC chairman Professor Ramesh Deosaran in an interview with the Express yesterday as he commented on last Wednesday’s reshuffle of the Cabinet.
Deosaran said Armour, who has experience in dealing with “constitutional conundrums”, should address this problem as a top priority for three reasons:
“1) The repeated quarrels mainly between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar over the PolSC, the Prime Minister and the President’s role in the issue of the appointment of a commissioner have been troubling to the public resulting in diminished confidence in the PolSC and its constitutional operations.
2) Government’s repeated, often unsuccessful attempts, through things like legal notices, to twist and turn the PolSC into its own image and likeness, have unwittingly helped to unduly politicise the intended independence of the PolSC while attracting judicial disapproval.
3) The unsettling fact that the country has faced, and still faces, several long periods without a substantive commissioner of police (CoP) or deputy CoP helps to create an unstable element in the national security architecture and exposes the convoluted, unduly complex process of appointment,” he said.
“While he has brought a fresh, impressive presence to the Government, it will not reflect well on Mr Armour’s professional reputation if, as AG and Cabinet’s legal advisor, he allows these unsettling conditions to continue without bringing the required amendments primarily to Act No 6 of 2006 which governs the PolSC and the method of appointing a commissioner of police,” Deosaran stated.
He suggested that AG Armour collaborate with the Opposition and help insert some political responsibility and integrity into this matter before 2023.
“Of course, part of his (Armour’s) long-term mission may well be constitution reform, including electoral and campaign finance reforms,” said Deosaran.
Al-Rawi lost a lot of
shine in legislative efforts
Deosaran said whatever the internal tensions within the People’s National Movement (PNM), the Prime Minister had to be concerned about his party’s 14-1 defeat at the Tobago House of Assembly election last year.
“As such, this Cabinet reshuffle should be seen primarily as a strategic step towards preventing anything similar to that in the forthcoming local government elections in Trinidad. Smelling blood, the Opposition in Parliament and through its aggressive public meetings are training their guns on Rowley and his Government at every opportunity,” he said.
Deosaran said the Prime Minister’s transfer of Faris Al-Rawi from the Ministry of the Attorney General to the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government appeared to have a double purpose.
Firstly, it is designed to use the legal brains of Al-Rawi to expedite the long-delayed local government reform and in a way that attracts voters.
Secondly, “Al-Rawi not only lost a lot of shine in his legislative efforts in Parliament, but Rowley could not be happy that while he had lost confidence in the former commissioner of police Gary Griffith, Al-Rawi seemed to be setting the legislative stage for reappointing Griffith,” Deosaran stated.
Deosaran said moving Camille Robinson-Regis from Planning and Development to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development reaffirmed the political value of Government housing programmes.
More precisely, this is an opportunity for Robinson-Regis to aggressively activate the controversial housing development around the St Joseph farm lands, as well as to get tenants living in Government-subsidised housing to pay their rent.
“The country is eagerly waiting to see what positive difference Mr Kazim Hosein will make with the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries-a Ministry with big purpose but with Cinderella status,” Deosaran said.
He said Pennelope Beckles’ cool temperament and collegial disposition should allow her to raise questions about why the physical infrastructure of the country-from bad roads, broken bridges, congested cities, illegal structures to widespread squatting-looked so unplanned and underdeveloped.
He said while the Cabinet reshuffle looked like a first step, there were still more steps to take to address health, crime, education, transportation and the operational redundancies across several ministries.