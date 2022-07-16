ARMOUR OFF THE HOOK

Two lawyers’ motions against Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, expressing no confidence in him and calling on him to resign failed yesterday.
The majority membership of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) who voted expressed their continued confidence in Armour after they shot down two motions that were brought against him by a group of 40 attorneys.
The motions arose out of the imbroglio involving Armour after he was “disqualified” by a Miami court judge in late April from further representing this country in a protracted Piarco airport multi-million-dollar civil asset recovery case.
Just around 6 p.m. yesterday, the final ballot was counted following a hybrid special general meeting of the LATT that took place both virtually and in person at Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain.
In all, 551 of the approximately 3,000 members of the LATT cast their ballots on the motions that were requisitioned last month by attorney Kiel Takalsingh and signed by 39 other lawyers.
Of the 551 attorneys who attended the meeting chaired by LATT president Sophia Chote, SC, 234 of them cast their ballots in favour of the vote of no confidence, while 317 and voted against.
With regard to the motion calling for Armour to resign from his position as AG, 241 voted in favour; and 310, against.
The meeting took place following weeks of controversy and differing points of view by lawyers as well as parliamentarians on whether Armour had deliberately misled the Miami court by downplaying his role in previously representing former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung in separate but parallel criminal proceedings in the local courts.
Armour had stated on affidavit that when he formed part of Kuei Tung’s legal team between 2004 and 2008 at the Magistrates’ Court he was a junior counsel and “note-taker” and therefore had a minimal role in the proceedings.
On April 27, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Reemberto Diaz “disqualified” Armour and Sequor Law, a United States law firm that was representing this country, from continuing to participate in the case.
Had the resolutions been passed, they would have had no tangible effect since the LATT cannot force the attorney general to tender his resignation or the prime minister into revoking Armour’s appointment.
Taklalsingh even acknowledged this during his opening address at yesterday’s meeting.
While members of the media were not allowed in the meeting, sources said Taklalsingh pointed out while the LATT did not have such a power, it still had a voice.
“This association cannot fire the attorney general (and) this association cannot discipline the attorney general. The only way that we can express on behalf of the legal profession that this conduct is unacceptable is by passing this motion,” the attorney said at the meeting, sources said.
AG: Lapse in memory
Armour was also in attendance at the meeting virtually, and reportedly defended himself by denying he had deliberately misled the court.
In making reference to a previously issued news release, Armour informed the membership that he had a “lapse in memory” when he prepared his affidavit, but later remembered he had actually cross-examined witnesses in the local proceedings on behalf of Kuei Tung and his then-girlfriend, Renne Pierre.
“In my affidavit I recorded what I truly remembered at the time. As it has turned out and I have come to realise I experienced a lapse in memory at the time and did not deliberately set out to mislead the court,” Armour reportedly said at the meeting, according to sources.
The Express understands a number of other senior attorneys, including Russell Martineau, SC, Gilbert Peterson, SC, and Rajiv Persad, argued against the motions.
Attorneys Renuka Rambhajan and former attorney general Garvin Nicholas were among those who argued in favour.
Background
In May, attorneys for Kuei Tung and fellow accused Steve Ferguson and Ishwar Galbaransigh made two applications before the Miami judge. One called for Armour to be disqualified, while the other called for the entire matter against them to be dismissed.
While the judge upheld the first application, he refused the second.
The decision of Judge Diaz to disqualify Armour and Sequor law firm has since been appealed, but the State of Trinidad and Tobago has been denied an expedited appeal. The appeal is yet to come up for hearing.
Former attorney general and current Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi has been appointed as the substitute client representative in the case, which is scheduled for hearing in September.
Following public commentary on the disqualifications, Armour issued a full-page newspaper advertisement seeking to clarify what had actually transpired.
He said his initial affidavit to the court was prepared while he was in Europe on vacation with his family and he did not have access to his office records to fully recall the extent of his involvement in the local proceedings.
He also claimed he was not allowed to rectify the error when he had an opportunity to verify his records shortly after.
Rowley unfazed by LATT
Earlier this month Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley chastised the LATT, during a news conference, on hosting yesterday’s meeting.
“As for the Law Association, the only thing I am concerned about is who in this country has the opportunity to pass a vote of no confidence against the Law Association? Because I want to vote,” the Prime Minister had stated.
He said the association had previously attempted to entrap him to be a witness in another matter involving Chief Justice Ivor Archie.
“So, if you find me unfazed by the Law Association, I have good grounds because they only seem to be interested when it is time to create public discord. When it’s time to stand up for the public interest, they bury their heads in the sand like ostriches,” Rowley said.
In response to his statements, the LATT subsequently issued a news release calling on Rowley to withdraw his “misleading statements”. The PM has not done so.
The LATT stated it was obligated to call the meeting once it had received a valid requisition from its membership.