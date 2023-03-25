Armour: Talks with DPP not finished

Attorney General Reginald Armour yesterday declined to provide an update on the meeting between himself and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on March 15.
This was amid the controversy over the DPP’s public statements about a staff shortfall and an impending collapse of the criminal justice system, and the response of the Prime Minister and the Attorney General.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked about the “highly publicised meeting” “on the ongoing dispute” over the issue of resources and the performance of the DPP, in the House of Representatives, yesterday.
The Attorney General said there was no ongoing dispute with the DPP with respect to the issue of resources and performance of that office.
He said his meeting with the DPP held on March 15, at his office in Port of Spain, discussed a number of matters relevant to the respective mandates of the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Office of the DPP, and the AG’s support for the independent remit of the Office of the DPP.
He said at the end of that fruitful meeting, the DPP and himself agreed that the subject of their discussions would not be conducted in the public domain.
“The discussions are not concluded,” he said.
Asked by Moonilal, in light of the fact that the taxpayer pays $600,000 monthly rental for the unoccupied building on Park Street, Port of Spain, which was allocated for use by the DPP, whether the DPP’s Office or any Government office would be established there in the foreseeable future, the Attorney General repeated his reply that the DPP and himself agreed that the subject of their discussions would not be conducted in the public domain.
Moonilal asked whether the Attorney General was saying, on behalf of the DPP, that the public should not be informed on the matter involving the rental of accommodation for $21 million.
The Attorney General said his answer would be in two parts. Firstly, the discussions (between the DPP and himself) were not concluded; and secondly, he does not purport now or hereafter to speak on behalf of the DPP.