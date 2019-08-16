Crime

A WARRANT has been issued for a police officer who failed to attend court as a prosecution witness in a case against a woman who allegedly left two children home alone.

Constable Adrian Sotio was served with a summons on Tuesday to attend court to testify in the enquiry against ­Candace Dieal, of Gasparillo, who was charged indictably with the wilful neglect of two children, ages ten and three years old, in a manner likely to cause suffering to their physical health, on December 14, 2018.

Constable Nicole St John of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) laid the charge.

Last week, St John, constable Leslie Ann Halls and Dieal’s neighbour, Aldwyn Williams, testified during the enquiry.

On request from police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan, a summons was issued for Sotio by San Fernando Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor.

Acting sergeant Charles, of the CPU, yesterday testified that she served the summons on Sotio on Tuesday while at the Gasparillo Police Station. He, however, was a no-show for the continuation of the ­matter. Connor issued the warrant. On arrest, the officer will be placed on $3,000 bail.

The enquiry against Dieal, who is being represented by attorney Ainsley Lucky, is expected to next be called on ­August 23.

