ARSON ATTACK ON AMBULANCES

Burnt ambulances

TORCHED: Burnt ambulances on the compound of Alexandra MRI Ltd, at 4A Alexandra Street, St Clair, yesterday. Three new privately-owned ambulances, operated by Aid Allies Medical Ltd (AAML), were deliberately destroyed by fire early yesterday morning, according to police. See Page 7. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

THREE new privately owned ambulances operated by Aid Allies Medical Ltd (AAML), which had been parked outside the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Centre in St Clair, were deliberately destroyed by fire early yesterday morning.

Police said that around 12.45 a.m., the three specially outfitted vehicles, each valued at approximately $1.2 million, were outside the MRI Centre on Alexandra Street where they were firebombed and left to burn.

A CCTV (closed-circuit television) video showed someone first breaking the driver’s side windows of the ambulances, pouring what appeared to be a flammable substance in the front seats and then setting them afire.

Smoke is seen emanating from the first ambulance, and the arsonist is then seen setting fire to the second and third ambulances before disappearing out of the frame.

The man appeared to be dressed in black, with a mask covering his face.

Security guards at the MRI centre noticed the vehicles ablaze and contacted both the Fire Service and police.

A tender from the Wrightson Road headquarters arrived and the fire, which also scorched a sign in front of the building, was brought under control and prevented from spreading to the Chilean Embassy situated next to the centre.

Edgar Aboud, who owns AAML, told TV6 News that he started the business eight months ago after spending 15 years in the security business.

“It is arson,” he exclaimed but could not say why the vehicles were attacked.

He said he had 24 full-time employees plus eight more on contract. He said he will find other jobs for them in the meantime as they made a decision to work with him.

Dr Jacob Hadeed, chairman of the MRI Centre, said while electrical lines in the building were damaged, causing the air-conditioning in some parts of the building to fail, none of the sensitive MRI equipment was affected.

Officers of the Port of Spain Division are continuing investigations.

