ARSON ATTACK ON AMBULANCES

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on United States authorities to investigate whether Attorney General Reginald Armour committed “perjury” and “lied” to a Miami court over his role as an attorney in the Piarco International Airport corruption case.

This as she maintained at the UNC’s Monday night forum that the AG has placed the country in a “constitutional crisis” and must be fired by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.