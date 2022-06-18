Aruba cuts Quanten

THE government of Aruba has ended an exclusivity agreement with Quanten Consortium for the purchase of its refinery.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Aruba’s Minister of Labour and Energy Glenbert F Croes gave an update on the refinery, saying that other companies will be invited to the negotiating table.
Quanten LLC has been named as the company currently in negotiations for the Petrotrin refinery in Trinidad.
The company had won multi-billion-dollar bids to operate refineries in Aruba and Angola.
According to arubanative.com, since 2020 Quanten Consortium Aruba, LLC was ready to invest up to $3.5 billion into a 100-year-old refining tradition in Aruba.
The report stated that Quanten Consortium Aruba, LLC (QCA, LLC) was selected to finalise the Due Diligence process, and negotiate and sign a binding contract to refurbish, upgrade and operate the Aruba Refinery and Terminal Complex.
The report quoted Jeff Meyers, the founder and board chairman of Quanten, LLC and Quanten Electrical Contractor, Inc. as saying:
“This day marks the beginning of a new chapter. Together with our participating companies, in the long term, we intend to support the refinery to significantly improve its financial performance. The closing of the deal will be a remarkable achievement for QCA and for the Aruban citizens.”
Quanten Consortium Aruba LLC is listed as being headquartered in San Jose, California, USA.
Covid delays
The Express understands that there were delays in the project due the Covid-19 pandemic and the Aruban government, in wanting to move forward with restarting the refinery, opted to engage other companies in the process.
A report on diario.aw dated June 15, 2022 stated, “Exclusive agreement with Quanten Consortium Aruba to end.”
The English translation of the Dutch report stated that Minister Croes gave an update on the situation of the refinery in San Nicolas, reiterating the promise of having the refinery, which has been idle since 2012, restarted.
He said the Refineria di Aruba (RdA) has different contracts it is engaged in, including one with Eagle LNG.
The minister stated that the exclusivity agreement with Quanten had ended.
“After the period of exclusivity between RdA and Quanten Consortium ends, RdA has approached another company that participates in the previous process, but also another company that expresses interest in the refinery,” the report quotes the minister as saying.
Croes said RdA is going through the pre-screening process of the companies and that includes inviting them to a meeting, and asking for their information (full disclosure) of, among other things, a proposal as a project.
“It also requested a background check of the interested groups (KYC -Know Your Client), as well as a ‘full disclosure’ of their financial strength, to show their ability to carry out the project, according to the minister,” the report stated.
New process
It added that the minister indicated that several groups were in Aruba expressing interest.
The report stated that various aspects of the group are evaluated, including credibility, vision of the proposal and business plan.
In a Facebook post following his news conference on Wednesday, Croes stated different interests have expressed an interest in the refinery area.
“The process is under way and RdA is on the way to pre-screening from companies that express an interest,” he stated.
He said full disclosure and information must be provided.
The minister stated different groups will be meeting with the negotiating committee and himself as Energy Minister.
“During the meeting, each group must present a definitive plan, elaborate and detailed,” he stated, adding that the process will end in June.
He stated that in July the RdA negotiating committee will make an evaluation in accordance with the National Energy Policy.
He emphasised that the credibility of each group will be evaluated, including its financial capacity.
The minister stated that they want to have a decision on the refinery by August.
He stated the Government aims to develop the refinery area as an energy sector and must meet its roadmap to reach the Paris Agreement for the year 2050.
Questions about Quanten in T&T
Earlier this month, Energy Minister Stuart Young confirmed that Quanten LLC, an American company, is engaged in the RFP process for the refinery handled by Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL).
In a statement, he disclosed that various arms of the United States government have communicated with him with respect to Quanten LLC, indicating its (Quanten’s) interest in the RFP process for the refinery and there has been support for the company as being an American-based entity.
Young stated that the company is engaged with TPHL and has to go through the standard and required processes in these types of matters and there is nothing further to be said at this stage.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert stated that the procurement process for the refinery has been closely monitored by the ministry as he, too, dismissed questions about Quanten.
The information from the ministers came after Opposition Senator Wade Mark raised questions about Quanten LLC.
Mark expressed concerns about Quanten LLC saying that he was unable to locate the company’s headquarters except that the company “Quanten Inc” operated out of a “suite” in San Jose, California.
Mark said records at the California State Registry state that the company was owned by two brothers who are qualified electricians and who also owned the Quanten Electrical Contracting Inc.
Two companies carrying the same name, he said, were also found registered in Texas.
These two companies, Quanten Angola Consortium LLC and Quanten Aruba Consortium LLC were both registered by the same agent and attached to a house in Texas.
Mark expressed concern that Quanten LLC was bidding for this country’s billion-dollar refinery and its official address is registered to a house.