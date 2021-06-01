As June kicks off, ministry reports 12 new Covid deaths

covid death June 1st 2021

Daily new confirmed Covid-19 deaths:

Limited testing and challenges in the attribution of the cause of death means that the number of confirmed deaths may not be an accurate count of the true number of deaths from Covid-19.

—Source: Johns Hopkins University CSSE COVID-19 Data

The month of June has started with the dismal news of 12 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 405 positive cases of the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were:

• Three elderly males with co-morbidities

• Three elderly females with co-morbidities

• One middle-aged male with

co-morbidities

• Two middle-aged females with

co-morbidities

• One elderly female without

co-morbidities

• Two middle-aged males without

co-morbidities

This brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 507. Of this figure, 326 died in May.

There are currently 9,558 active cases of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, with 160 cases in Tobago.

Tobago recorded five more cases of the virus yesterday, but no additional deaths.

For the year thus far in T&T, there has been a total of 17,164 cases of the virus and 380 deaths. In May alone 13, 085 cases were recorded.

To date, 14, 249 people have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalisations

The ministry said 54 patients were discharged from public health facilities, while there were 268 recovered community cases.

Currently hospitalised are 458 positive patients as follows:

• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility—133

• Caura Hospital—61

• Augustus Long Hospital—48

• St Ann’s Hospital—36

• Arima General Hospital—69

• New Point Fortin Hospital—79

• Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)—30

• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)—2

Of the hospitalised patients at Couva hospital, six are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 60 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).

A total of 8,515 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 125 are in various State quarantine facilities.

The 180 patients in step-down facilities are as follows:

• Claxton Bay Correctional Facility—7

• The UWI Debe Campus—26

• Tobago—13

• UTT Valsayn—37

• Point Fortin Area Hospital—28

• Field Hospital in Port of Spain—43

• Field Hospital in Couva—8

• Tacarigua facility—10

• PoS General Hospital—8

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Baby born on roadside

Baby born on roadside

With both Pt Fortin hospitals now converted to Covid-19-only facilities and no 24-hour accident and emergency service, Kay Arjoon was yesterday forced to deliver her nephew while parked on the Otaheite roadside.

Arjoon, 37, her nine-month-pregnant sister-in-law, Christene, 34, and brother Ricardo, had driven from Cap-de-Ville in Point Fortin in an attempt to reach the San Fernando General Hospital before delivery.

...TTPost shuts branches as Covid rules breached

...TTPost shuts branches as Covid rules breached

Postal services provider TTPost yesterday shut its branches in Port of Spain and San Fernando after dozens of people rushed to collect senior citizen pension and public assistance grants and would not adhere to physical distancing rules.

Eventually, police were called to disperse the crowds.

Several elderly people at the St Vincent Street branch in Port of Spain complained about not being able to collect their pension cheques because other ­unruly ones refused to socially distance and abide by the law amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stella Griffith, 68, of Diego Martin, said she was adhering to rules of social distancing, but there were other people who came for their public assistance and disability grants and were refusing to listen.

...Hospital workers at the point of desperation

...Hospital workers at the point of desperation

Nurses at the new Point Fortin Hospital and the Point Fortin Area Hospital say they are overwhelmed and exhausted having to spend extensive hours caring for Covid-19 patients.

This, they said, is coupled with a lack of resources within the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

As June kicks off, ministry reports 12 new Covid deaths

As June kicks off, ministry reports 12 new Covid deaths

The month of June has started with the dismal news of 12 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 405 positive cases of the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were:

• Three elderly males with co-morbidities

• Three elderly females with co-morbidities

• One middle-aged male with

Boat came from Mauritania

Boat came from Mauritania

The 14 dead men, skull and skeletal remains stacked in a boat found floating four miles off Belle Garden in Tobago last Friday started a journey from the north African country of Mauritania, police said yesterday.