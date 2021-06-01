As June kicks off, ministry reports 12 new Covid deaths

The month of June has started with the dismal news of 12 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 405 positive cases of the virus.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were:
• Three elderly males with co-morbidities
• Three elderly females with co-morbidities
• One middle-aged male with
co-morbidities
• Two middle-aged females with
co-morbidities
• One elderly female without
co-morbidities
• Two middle-aged males without
co-morbidities
This brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 507. Of this figure, 326 died in May.
There are currently 9,558 active cases of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, with 160 cases in Tobago.
Tobago recorded five more cases of the virus yesterday, but no additional deaths.
For the year thus far in T&T, there has been a total of 17,164 cases of the virus and 380 deaths. In May alone 13, 085 cases were recorded.
To date, 14, 249 people have recovered from the virus.
Hospitalisations
The ministry said 54 patients were discharged from public health facilities, while there were 268 recovered community cases.
Currently hospitalised are 458 positive patients as follows:
• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility—133
• Caura Hospital—61
• Augustus Long Hospital—48
• St Ann’s Hospital—36
• Arima General Hospital—69
• New Point Fortin Hospital—79
• Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)—30
• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)—2
Of the hospitalised patients at Couva hospital, six are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 60 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).
A total of 8,515 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 125 are in various State quarantine facilities.
The 180 patients in step-down facilities are as follows:
• Claxton Bay Correctional Facility—7
• The UWI Debe Campus—26
• Tobago—13
• UTT Valsayn—37
• Point Fortin Area Hospital—28
• Field Hospital in Port of Spain—43
• Field Hospital in Couva—8
• Tacarigua facility—10
• PoS General Hospital—8