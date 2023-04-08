Asa Wright, transformed

After being shut down for almost three years as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asa Wright Nature Centre and Lodge has been rebranded and reopened for business.
Now called HADCO Experiences at Asa Wright Nature Centre, the eco-tourist attraction has been transformed into a 29-room contemporary designed eco-resort and birdwatching paradise.
This is after receiving a $14 million makeover from the HADCO Group’s latest business model, HADCO Experiences.
Flashback to the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the not-for-profit conservation land trust found itself with no visitors, no revenue, no endowment, and no direct governmental assistance, as tourism had been one of the hardest hit sectors in the country.
And even after a public cry for donations to assist the nature centre, it could no longer sustain itself and, as such, made the decision to permanently close the eco-lodge business and part ways with staff in 2021.
However, in 2022, though well-known for its food and beverage services, HADCO decided to invest in ecotourism by answering the request for proposal for a concession to operate the lodge.
This new partnership now means HADCO has taken over the ecolodge aspect of the nature centre which covers five acres of leased land where the lodge and trail are located, while the trust will continue to focus on conservation and scientific research.
The lease is for ten years commencing January 1, 2023.
Speaking during the relaunch held at Spring Hill Estate, Arima, on Thursday, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said, “As we look back on the very dark days of Covid, when we really could not foretell at the time what will hit us and of course tourism was the hardest hit, the Asa Wright Nature Centre had to close its doors, had to separate itself from many of the employees here and leave a lot of those persons who are into birdwatching and into nature without this magnificent property to visit.
“But, out of everything comes some good, and I am extremely happy that out of that came a very good business model.
“They could have invested their monies anywhere, even cross-border, and we are extremely happy that they have diversified and they have invested in the local tourism sector into the eco-tourism sector.”
Also speaking during the launch, co-chief executive officer HADCO Group John Hadad said a lot of renovations have been made over the last few months, including refurbishment of ten miles of curated trails, burying all the overhead lines, replacement of flooring, ceiling and other furnishings, updating of mobile data and Internet services and the digitisation of the lodges to include free Wi-Fi, QR codes for guests to access rooms, and bookings can be made online.
Asked why HADCO decided to invest in the Asa Wright Nature Centre, Hadad said he looked at it as a foreign exchange earner and one that is relevant to the local community.
He also said the company had been looking to pivot to more sustainable businesses over the last ten years.
Promoting local
With the aim of promoting everything local, Hadad also revealed there will be a high representation of common Trinbagonian cuisines, such as pelau and roti, and locally manufactured snacks at the centre.
Staff will not be allowed to speak with accents, but rather encouraged to speak in our local dialect.
The pan, chutney and soca will also be the entertainment pushed, and there will be a promotion of local art, including photographs and paintings of wildlife as well.
Though the prices were not revealed, booking of rooms is inclusive of breakfast, lunch, dinner and tea. Single-use plastics are, however, prohibited on site.
Hydrocarbon (R290) air-conditioning units
In an effort to tackle both climate change and ozone-layer protection, the eco-lodges have also been outfitted with ultra-low carbon air-conditioning units, one in particular donated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Speaking at the launch, Resident Representative United Nations Development Programme Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Curacao and St Maarten Gerard Noto revealed that HADCO Experiences at the Asa Wright Nature Centre had been chosen as one of the demonstration sites under the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) Project to use the new technology which aims to prevent the depletion of the ozone layer.
Trinidad and Tobago received four of the 14 A/C units which use hydrocardon, used to reduce carbon emissions.
One unit is to be installed at the Office of the Prime Minister and two at two different facilities in Tobago as well.
Also speaking at the event, Minister of Planning and Development and Member of Parliament for Arima Pennelope Beckles said, “The green aspect of the operations of this facility was enhanced by the installation of ultra-low carbon and energy-efficient air-conditioning units using new climate- and ozone-friendly hydrocarbon refrigerant known as R290.
“This was made possible through a demonstration project under the largest ever grant-funded national project by the Global Environmental Facility (GEF), entitled Energy Efficiency through the Development of Low-carbon RAC Technologies in Trinidad and Tobago.
“As the first eco-lodge that was developed for Trinidad and Tobago, it is a momentous occasion to experience the preservation and transformation of this iconic, rustic building that embraces the natural habitat and beautiful species of flora and fauna, while acknowledging the significant economic importance of ecotourism in Trinidad and Tobago.”
Also present at the reopening were chair of the board of trustees at the Asa Wright Nature Centre Judith Gobin; CEO, Tourist Trinidad Ltd, Kurtis Rudd; and Mayor of Arima Cagney Casimire.
The HADCO Experiences at Asa Wright Nature Centre kicked off business with a bird-watching tourist group of 12 on Thursday.