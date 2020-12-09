In the last moments of her life, Ashanti Riley was stabbed and beaten.
This is the finding of the post mortem performed yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
Among the injuries the pathologist listed were “sharp force injuries” to the right side of her chest and lower abdomen, and blunt force trauma to the left side of the chest.
Riley’s body was found in a river off Upper La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, last Friday.
Relatives identified her from the personal items which were found next to the body, among them a pink iPhone, underwear, one pair of white slippers, one purse, one grey-coloured Champion slipper, a piece of a belt buckle, a greenish-coloured jersey and a blue skirt.
Tissue samples were taken and are expected to be analysed to determine if Riley had also been sexually assaulted.
Speaking with the media at the Rileys’ home off Sunshine Avenue, Barataria, Ashanti’s grandmother said she was still trying to come to terms with the incident.
“This is something that I never thought would come to my doorstop—that I would have to be burying my grandchild instead of her burying me. That is hurting me. It is a hard thing for the whole family,” Karen Riley said.
She said her daughter, Candice (Ashanti’s mother), was trying to be strong for everyone around her, but she was in a lot of pain.
“Candice right now is trying to be strong, but she is hurting. She is crying, but no tears are coming out. She is wondering what could have been done differently, if she made a mistake by moving into this area. If she had stayed where she was, if Ashanti would still be alive. She is wondering all these things and, truthfully, so am I.
“But I am not blaming everyone in the community. But you see, those who claiming to know that the driver (of a private-hire taxi) was doing a set of things, yet they never told police. They never made it known... those people I have a problem with,” Riley stated.
Licence plate identified
She said the situation was made more frustrating for the family as the driver, who is currently in police custody, had transported another relative.
“Would you believe, (name called) had gotten into the car with the same man the next day. She showed the man pictures of Ashanti and asked if he had seen her. The man tell her no.
“But something about the way he was behaving (Ashanti’s boyfriend, who was with the relative) caused the boy to take a picture of the licence plate of the car after the man dropped them. And it was only when they checked the CCTV footage they realised it was the same car they were in,” Riley stated.
Three men are currently in police custody for the murder of Ashanti. The third suspect was held on Tuesday afternoon by police.
Police had previously detained the “PH” driver, a 32-year-old man from Laventille and a 29-year-old man from San Juan.
Both men have been interviewed multiple times for their suspected roles in Riley’s death.
The house of the 32-year-old man was searched on Tuesday afternoon by police, and items of clothing were seized. They are expected to undergo DNA testing.
The driver is being represented by attorney Fareed Ali.