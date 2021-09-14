A 17-year-old schoolgirl who had dreams of becoming a surgeon was struck and killed on Monday in Fyzabad, allegedly by a speeding driver.
Shaquana Hills was walking on the pavement near her home, when the driver lost control and struck her from behind.
Her body was pitched approximately 50 feet from the point of impact.
Shaquana’s mother, Adaffi Hills, said her daughter suffered massive head injuries, and was pronounced dead at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man of Fyzabad, was taken to the Fyzabad Police Station, where he was questioned by officers then released, pending further investigation.
The vehicle was impounded at the police station.
Holding the fabric bed sheet which was used to wrap Shaquana when she was taken to hospital, Hills wept as she appealed for justice for her daughter’s death. “She was aspiring to be a surgeon. She was in Form Five. The pain I feel right now, I don’t think I can ever recover from this,” Hills said.
“If you are a driver, you ought to look out for pedestrians on the road. My child was killed on the pavement. She was not in the road. She was walking, on her way home. I lost a beautiful child.”
Shaquana was the first of her mother’s three children.
Her siblings are aged eight and four years old.
The incident occurred around 5.15 p.m. at Fyzabad Road, Pepper Village, less than a kilometre away from Shaquana’s family’s home at Richardson Trace.
Hills said her daughter visited a family friend nearby then walked to a pharmacy at Maraj Trace, where she purchased diabetic test strips for the family friend and a nasal spray for herself.
After making the purchase, Shaquana was headed back to the family friend’s house, when she was struck.
The mother said the motorist was driving a Nissan Sylphy that was loaned to him by a friend of his.
“Shaquana was walking on the pavement, and he came from behind and hit her. I heard the driver was speeding and he lost control of the vehicle.”
The mother said the motorist continued driving for some distance before he came to a stop.
Fyzabad police responded and detained the driver.
Hills said she ran from her home to the scene of the collision, and saw her daughter bleeding roadside.
Helpful, loving child
The paramedics had not yet arrived and she and residents placed the teenager in the back of a panel van, and with police escort they headed to the hospital.
“When I reached on the scene, I saw my child was full with blood, the side of her head was slit. She was unconscious.
“The police reached before the ambulance. We took up the child and put her in a neighbour’s van. And with police escort went to the hospital.
“When we reached Ramatally Park, the ambulance was now coming down. But this was a life-and-death situation and so we continued until we reached to the hospital.
“When we got to the hospital, the doctors and the nurses of the hospital tried to save my child’s life. They tried to bring her back, but she succumbed to her injuries,” the mother told the media.
Shaquana was a Form Five pupil of Siparia East Secondary School.
Hills said one of her daughter’s teachers broke down in tears when she was told of Shaquana’s death.
“Shaquana was a very helpful, loving child. She was very respected in the neighbourhood. She never gave me trouble, like how other teenagers would. Not one day did I have any problems with her,” the mother said.