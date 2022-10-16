Aspiring to a life of banditry

IN THE SENATE
“Children who come from poor, disadvantaged communities, particularly children of African descent, are too frequently told they would not amount to anything, that certain careers and occupations and positions are out of their reach. They have nothing to aspire to, but banditry.”
So said Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye in her budget contribution in the Senate on Friday.
However,Thompson-Ahye, a former teacher, gave credit to the Government for its apprenticeship programme. She noted that school is a protective factor in preventing criminality “so we have to keep children in school”.
“Madam President, we can pump as much money into the education system as we can afford, but if we do not make schools a happy place for children, a place where they can get some extreme measure of success, they will not want to learn or cannot learn, and will drop out from school,” she said.
She noted that a recent study showed that more males than females dropped out of school, adding that when criminality occurs within the schools, “we have an extremely challenging state of affairs and we see what has been happening lately”.
Guns everywhere
Thompson-Ahye also said the issue of safety and security of citizens is a grave concern.
“We do not feel safe in the streets, our homes, our workplaces and recreation places. The comfort patrol in my area brought a measure of comfort, but it was discontinued without notice or consultation. Who said we would not have been willing to contribute financially to the continuation of this service? Nobody asked us, but it was just unceremoniously removed. Crime seems out of control and we feel helpless. Guns are everywhere. This did not happen overnight,” she said.
She lamented the fact that some elements of law enforcement seem complicit in crime.
“What is sad and, indeed, frightening is that ironically, many arms of the protective services seem complicit in the illegal arms trade, and the drug trade that goes along with it.
“Many years ago, I was representing someone in a civil matter. My client gave me a statement. It sounded so fantastic that I thought my client may be certifiable. Over a year later, I was sitting in the Assizes and my blood ran cold. Some of the very words spoken to me by my then-client were repeated at the criminal trial of a former commissioner of police.
“A couple of years ago, some criminal law attorneys shared that Coast Guard men had complained that at times, they were given orders not to patrol in certain areas at particular times.
“We have lost our innocence. Young people have a stronger sense of justice than older people. The disparities or perceived inequities in the legal system affect them. Our failure to punish big-time criminals and our readiness to punish severely for petty crime causes disrespect and a lack of trust in the legal system. Who looks out for the poor in our society?” she questioned.
‘Students with disabilities’
Taking issue with the Government’s use of the word “disabled” students, she said she was “disappointed that no one saw it fit to correct the term disabled students to the more acceptable description ‘students with disabilities.’ Since I entered the parliament in 2018, I have been advocating for special needs students. Today in 2022, almost 2023, I’m still hearing the cries of parents and professionals engaged in the care of children with autism. They speak of the lack of teachers aides which de-bar their children from entering mainstream schools. They speak of expensive therapy which many afford. They consider autistic children as the forgotten ones and we need to do more in this area”.
Noting that the cost of food has been increasing, she said:
“We are called upon to be our brother’s keeper and our sister’s keeper. And we must play that role. Is government doing enough? Has the government explored all the possibilities for decreasing the budget deficit? Have they renegotiated the cost of rental properties? What about lawyers fees? The present principal of The UWI, in delivering the distinguished lecturer for the judicial Education Institute at the Hall of Justice a few years ago, said that lawyers fees in T&T were exorbitant. She did not make herself popular but she spoke the truth”.