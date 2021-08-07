AstraZeneca rollout tomorrow

The batch of AstraZeneca vaccines donated to Trinidad and Tobago by the government of Canada will be distributed to vaccination sites and will be available to be administered to the public from tomorrow.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the announcement yesterday while speaking during the ministry’s virtual news conference.
The shipment of 82,030 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country on Thursday, which the Canadian government said were vaccines it had in excess of its domestic needs.
Deyalsingh said some 31,330 doses are due to expire at the end of August while 50,700 doses carry an expiry date of October 31.
He noted there is a window of three weeks to utilise the 31,330 doses before they expire, and the October expiration date for the others fits the eight-to-12 week time frame between administration of the first and second doses.
Deyalsingh said the vaccines will be distributed to vaccination sites at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, in Port of Spain; National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA); UTT Chaguanas Campus; National Racquet Centre; Sangre Grande Civic Centre; Mayaro Regional Sporting Complex; Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA); NCIC Divali Nagar Site; Ato Boldon Stadium; and Tobago.
Tobago will receive 4,000 doses and is expected to start the rollout on Tuesday or Wednesday, while the sites in Trinidad will begin administering the vaccines from tomorrow.
Deyalsingh said walk-ins will be accommodated, but people with appointments will be given priority.
The Health Minister said Sinopharm vaccines will continue to be administered at all health centres, as well as at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway and the Heliport, Chaguaramas, drive-through sites.
However, Deyalsingh said he was disappointed with the level of vaccine uptake thus far.
“We are not happy with the vaccination figures. By now, we should have been touching approximately 500,000 first doses.”
He lamented only 30 per cent of the population has been vaccinated with a first dose to date.
He once again called on the public to accept the vaccine and to not listen to conspiracy theories and misinformation.
How to book an
appointment
The Health Ministry advised yesterday that people can make appointments for the upcoming rollout of first doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine via:
• the online appointment system—www.ttvaccine.com from today from 7 a.m.
• the vaccine appointment hotline—800-VACC (8222), Sunday to Sunday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., from today.
Additional information on Covid-19 vaccine deployment can be found at the Ministry of Health’s webpage, www.health.gov.tt, and its social media pages.