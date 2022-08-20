Attack on priest ‘a step further along criminal path’

Roman Catholic vicar general Fr Martin Sirju has lamented it’s a step further along the criminal path when religious leaders, clergy and churches are being attacked.
He also said priests belong to the general population, and could also be “vulnerable to attacks.”
He made these comments after Fr Roger Paponette of the San Rafael Roman Catholic Church on the outskirts of Arima was assaulted and tied up by a group of armed men at the clergy house of the parish around 1 a.m. on Thursday. They removed several items, including the keys to his Toyota van and drove away in the vehicle. Fr Paponette was later able to untie himself and contacted the La Horquetta Police Station.
In a phone interview yesterday, Sirju said nobody is getting a grip on crime. “When you attack religious people, and desecrate Hindu temples, it shows the level we have descended to. It’s sad when ecumenical people, leaders and members of other faiths are attacked. The church was not defaced, but he (Fr Paponette) is recovering and still shaken up after the attack. Incidents like that don’t just disappear into thin air. It would stay with him for a long while, if not all his life. We are grateful to God there was no tragedy. It could have been worse. Thank God, it did not get any worse.
“We have to keep labouring in the vineyard. We have to pray for each other. We have to show solidarity and keep preaching God’s words. We have to keep preaching doctrines and morals. We have to turn men’s hearts to God,” he said.
Level of desperation
Offering some advice to the clergy, Sirju said: “We have to be careful. Secure our vehicles and presbyteries. Be aware of your surroundings. There is a level of desperation. Nothing new. We should not be surprised if there is a greater likelihood of incidents like that happening. The general population is vulnerable. Since we are part of the general population, we are vulnerable as well. We have a responsibility to Almighty God, despite the danger lurking around.”
Sirju added that people couldn’t afford to live in a lockdown forever. “The country can’t become a prison. People must conduct their daily business. Try and avoid going to places alone. Put in as many safety protocols as possible. We can’t let the fear of crime incarcerate and overpower us,” he said.
Sirju also said the State has a responsibility to protect its citizens. The murder rate has skyrocketed this year, compared to last year around this time, he said, adding nobody seems to be able to get a handle on crime.
“People are left feeling insecure. They continue to cower in fear of the criminal elements. Life goes on. But we are all exposed. Let us be our brothers’ keepers,” he said.