Attempted robbery hampers ‘Express’ crime interviews

A ROBBERY attempt near a line of popular doubles stands along the Brian Lara Promenade in Downtown Port of Spain yesterday immediately cut short vox pop interviews being conducted by the Express on the question “Do you feel safe going about your business?”
The question was being asked of people traversing the streets of Port of Spain, given a notable increase in reports of robberies.
As the Express was speaking to a man near the doubles stands, two men were suddenly seen falling to the ground, in what appeared to be a scuffle. One man with a cap pulled low on his face had apparently grabbed a gold wristband from a citizen, over six feet tall and well-built.
“He tried to grab my wristband, but I didn’t immediately fight back because I thought it was someone who knew me,” he later told the Express.
“I was getting a Coke,” he said.
The entire scene lasted seconds.
The bandit, who was unable to get the wristband, broke free from his “victim” and ran off, heading east and up Charlotte Street.
The victim did not pursue him. He instead was guided by onlookers to where he could wash his hands, as well as the back of his jeans which had been soiled as he scrambled with the bandit on the ground.
The vox pop follows:
Do you feel safe going
about your business?
Greville Prince, 50,
Self-employed
Diego Martin
It seems to be getting worse, but the police are around but they need to be more effective.
Akshay Marajh, 31,
Vendor
Chaguanas
Port of Spain is uncomfortable. Just last night (Wednesday night) two men got shot while they were trying to rob another man.
Nigel Grey, 45,
Seaman
Maloney
As long as I see police around, I’ll feel safe, but they are not around all the time.
Samantha Antoine, 42,
Hospitality
Morvant
No, I don’t feel safe. Lots of crime. Too much.