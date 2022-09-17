FOUR swimmers are hoping to achieve what has so far been impossible, as they attempt “the great swim” from Tobago to Trinidad today.
According to a news release, the men were expected to begin their journey around four o’clock this morning.
Due to strong currents between the two islands, the swim has never been successfully completed, but William Carr, Patrick Lee Loy, Roger Watts and John Procope are on a mission to prove it is possible.
“Basically, we want to show that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible,” Procope told the Express yesterday, following an early-morning dress rehearsal.
“No one has attempted it successfully in the past. Many have tried and many have come close. The four of us have learned from their mistakes and are using the experience and knowledge we have gained to make this a reality.”
Success will not only depend upon their strength and swimming abilities, as the swimmers must also navigate the current, tides and weather patterns.
The team is led by Carr, the strongest of the four swimmers and the youngest Masters swimmer to represent T&T in distance swimming at the Carifta Games.
In the past, swimmers have attempted the crossing at a time of the year when the seas were too rough and the currents were too strong.
Besides getting in hours of practice in the open seas, the four seasoned swimmers have relied on the expertise of scientists, geologists and ship captains, and have spent considerable time studying shipping and weather charts and current patterns.
The plan
The swimmers will be attempting to swim from Tobago (Natural Palm Beach off Hampden Road, Little Rockly Bay) to Trinidad’s north coast—a distance of 45 to 60 kilometres.
Procope anticipates that it will take them 12 to 15 hours to complete the swim.
Each swimmer will have a swim buoy affixed with a blinking safety light, and they will be guided by kayaker Edward Tuberoso, who will be equipped with a hand-held VHF radio and an FM communication radio for boat support.
“We will stay due south for the first 14 kilometres, which will take us into the shipping lane, then we will turn south-west and have the currents push us in the direction we want to go,” said Procope, who added he and his team hope to land in Grande Riviere on Trinidad’s north-east coast in daylight.
Today’s attempt has been a long time coming. When Procope and Carr met for the first time five years ago at Store Bay for an early-morning swim, they made the decision to swim from Tobago to Trinidad.
Lee Loy, a swim coach, and Watts, Carr’s training partner, were added to the team.
Although the closure of beaches due to the Covid-19 pandemic put a spoke in their training exercises, all four were able to resume intense training a couple of years ago.
They initially intended to make the swim during the months of April/May when the seas are calmer, clearer and have less debris. But after consulting with experts and looking at current patterns, they decided to make the attempt this month.
The swimmers will be accompanied by three support vessels and a large crew which includes the T&T Coast Guard, support swimmers, safety officers, a medic and drone operator.