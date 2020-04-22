THE 33 Trinidad and Tobago nationals who are currently quarantined at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua are said to have all tested negative for the deadly COVID-19 virus.
The group of elderly people were all tested unexpectedly on Tuesday just before they were to board their flight to Trinidad from Barbados.
Barbados Chief Medical Officer Dr Anton Best has communicated the results to T&T Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.
The good news was shared yesterday by attorney Prakash Ramadhar who, together with Larry Lalla, had communicated with National Security Minister Stuart Young with respect to the group’s return.
Ramadhar pointed out that once a patient receives two negative test results in 24 hours they can go home.
“The protocol will require another testing within 24 hours and if there is another negative well I cannot see any inhibition or restriction for the 33 to be returned to their homes,” he said.
The Express tried repeatedly yesterday to find out from Parasram whether the group will be tested again and allowed to go home if there is a second negative, but there was no answer to calls or messages.
The group returned to Trinidad on Tuesday after almost a month in Barbados where they spent two weeks in mandatory quarantine at the Sugar Cane Hotel and almost another two weeks awaiting word on when they could return.
They had left Trinidad on February 25 for Dubai for a cruise and tour. They raced to return home after the COVID-19 outbreak but did not make it in time as T&T’s borders were closed on March 22.