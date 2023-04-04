IT has been suggested by one attorney that the civil proceeding rules that govern civil litigation be “thrown into the Gulf of Paria”.
A seemingly frustrated Kelvin Ramkissoon yesterday made the utterance in the High Court as an attorney for the Office of the Attorney General made his client’s fourth application for an extension of time for the filing of documents.
The case was brought by Ramkissoon’s client, Triple D’s Equipment Rental, which took action against the State in 2021 for sums owed by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) for rental equipment, trucks, haulage and storage.
The company is seeking to recover in excess of $5 million it said it was never paid.
Representing the Office of the Attorney General is attorney Roger Kawalsingh, a former member of the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
At a virtual hearing before Justice Kevin Ramcharan yesterday, Ramkissoon urged the court to proceed with the case as none of the deadlines previously set by it had been complied with by the State.
Ramkissoon had also made an application for the court to enter a default judgment in favour of his client.
Kawalsingh, on the other hand, said he did not have sight of the application for default judgment and instead asked for the opportunity to view it in order to have documents filed. His application was granted by the court.
Justice Ramcharan then proceeded to set deadlines for the filing of submissions in response to the application for default judgment and indicated that he will be delivering his ruling on July 18, 2023.
In response to the claim brought by Triple D’s Equipment Rentals, the State filed a defence and counter-claim last April and was expected to file agreed-to statements of facts and witness statements by January, after seeking an extension.
In February and March two further extensions were granted by the court.
In making his submissions yesterday, Ramkissoon stated that the defendant has failed to comply with previous orders of the court and therefore the court should no longer entertain any further applications for extensions of time.
Instead, he wanted the court to deliver default judgment in favour of his client.
“We have received no correspondence from the defendant’s attorneys requesting any further indulgence or explaining why they have not been able to file their witness statements,” Ramkissoon had stated in his application for default judgment.