Attorney Kiel Taklalsingh’s home gutted: Arson possible

THE home of prominent attorney Kiel Taklalsingh went up in flames on Friday night.
Up to yesterday evening the cause of the fire had not been established but fire officials said they were not ruling out the possibility that the blaze had been deliberately set. The fire was said to have taken place around 7 p.m.
Reports stated that the attorney lived with his mother and brother at Bhim Street, Chaguanas, however, at the time of the fire only the attorney was at home.
Neighbours in the area noticed fire coming from the building and alerted Taklalsingh before contacting the fire services.
In a brief interview with CCN TV6 yesterday Taklalsingh said he wanted to thank his neighbours, the Soomai’s and Rambachan’s who alerted him to the fire.
He stated while fire officers arrived at the location in a timely manner, everything in the house was destroyed.
The officers he said had to work throughout Friday night into Saturday morning to completely extinguish the blaze. While he stated he was unable to say what caused the fire, Taklalsingh said he was grateful that he his mother and brother were safe from injury or possible death. He said his next move will be to clean up the location and find another place to stay.
In spite of the misfortune, Taklalsingh said he intends to resume his duties as an attorney from as early as next week since his clients were dependent on him.