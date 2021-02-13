Attorney: Morris was murdered

Nestor Dinnoo-Alloy

‘savage actions

by police’:

Nestor Dinnoo-Alloy

Andrew Morris was murdered by police.

Attorney for the family of the 35-year-old Arima man, Nestor Dinnoo-Alloy says the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has questions to answer in relation to Morris’ death.

“Andrew was a businessman and he rented the vehicle (used in the kidnapping) to someone based on a recommendation. Andrew did not know the person who was owing him two weeks’ payment for the vehicle.

“This notion where you beat a suspect to a pulp trying to access intelligence is wrong, and I am certain it is nowhere in the police regulations or Judges’ Rules,” Dinnoo-Alloy said.

“It appears to me that Mr Andrew Morris’ death was not caused by him falling off of a chair thrice as professed by the Commissioner of Police.

“The macabre nature of Mr Morris’ injuries proves that his death was due to the savage actions of the SORT (Special Operations Response Team) unit of the TTPS, of which I strongly believe that some members of the TTPS are being economical with the truth,” he ad­ded.

Noting that Trini­dad and Tobago is not a Gestapo state, but one which needs to abide by the rule of law, the attorney said the actions of SORT officers clearly show they are above the law, with a mandate of “by any means necessary”, including beating persons of interest to death, to secure information.

Noting it is “very obvious” that SORT failed to presume Morris was innocent until pro­ven guilty, the attorney said this is indicative “of the fact that Mr Morris was not afforded any form of legal representation, which amounts to a breach in natural justice”.

Caveman-style justice

Morris’ family made seve­ral requests to ascertain where the SORT unit took him after he was beaten, but were not apprised of the location where he was detained, the attorney said.

“I am of the opinion that the SORT unit, being overly zealous in solving the crime against Andrea Bharatt, acted on unverified information and came to Mr Morris’ house to usurp the role of judge, jury and executioner. That is wrong,” he said.

The attorney added this “caveman-style justice” is viewed by many, including himself, as murder.

“We are not a banana republic, but a republic state with laws which guide the behaviour of eve­ryone, re­gardless of creed, race or social class.

“No one should be above the law, and our Constitution affords every person the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. This right is a safeguard against persons being wrongfully accused,” he said.

Additionally, Dinnoo-­Alloy said a plethora of misinformation found its way into the public domain where allegations were made concerning Morris and “his role” in the kidnapping of Bharatt.

Of note, the attorney said, is the misinformation was made public within days of the family and country finding out Morris was dead.

“Certain media houses are guilty of disseminating inaccurate information from day one. No possession of any kind belonging to Ms Bharatt, including a bank card being found at Mr Morris’ home, and Mr Morris never withdrew funds using any such bank card.

“It is unfortunate that a man has lost his life because of an allegation and individuals are repeating as fact,” he added.

Questioning the absence of body cameras and the TTPS’ Audio Visual Unit which frequently accompanies police exercises, Dinnoo-Alloy said the lawlessness of SORT can no longer be allowed to continue. “Today, it’s the Morris family; tomorrow, it could be other law-abiding individuals from society,” he said.

Asked whether the family will be taking any action, the attorney said currently they are exploring their options, but at present their main concern is burying Morris.

What the autopsies said

On February 8, an autopsy conducted by pathologist Dr Eslyn McDonald-Burris on Morris’ body listed the cause of death as:

1. Multiple trauma to upper body.

2. Pulmonary oedema and congestion.

(Pending toxicological and histopathological examination).

Relatives were told a more detailed forensic report would be available in the coming weeks.

A second autopsy private­ly done on February 9 at Simpson’s Funeral Home, Couva, by pathologist Dr Hubert Daisley noted, “There were multiple injuries of blunt force trauma covering most of the anterior chest wall, the abdomen and the posterior chest/back, both upper limbs and lower limbs. Many of these injuries were 0.2 to 0.3 inches long.”

In his nine-page report, the pathologist concluded, “The deceased died from severe blunt force trauma to his chest, abdomen, limbs and skull. The multiple rib fractures listed would have caused a flail chest, pulmona­ry haemorrhages, hemopneumothorax and con­tu­sion to the heart.

“These injuries are fatal if not treated promptly. Injuries to the skull which Andrew S Morris sustained are also fatal. He would have promptly gone into unconsciousness, aspirated and died. He could not have survived for more than 20 minutes with these multiple injuries.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
Rowley in row over funeral invite

Rowley in row over funeral invite

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he never indicated that Andrea Bharatt’s family invited him to attend her funeral on Friday.

The Prime Minister was responding to questions from the Sunday Express on a Facebook post from a relative of Bharatt who stated the family did not extend an invitation to Rowley to attend.

Brutal beating by cops

Brutal beating by cops

Thirty-five-year-old Tumpuna Road, Arima, resident Andrew Morris was beaten to a pulp by police while he was being interrogated for the kidnapping of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt.

Morris’ “criminal” record shows two marijuana possession charges in 2004 and 2006.

A Sunday Express investigation has revealed that on January 31, heavily armed Special Operations Response Team (SORT) officers des­cended on Morris’ Arima home. He was a Heavy T driver and car rental businessman.

Attorney: Morris was murdered

Attorney: Morris was murdered

Andrew Morris was murdered by police.

Attorney for the family of the 35-year-old Arima man, Nestor Dinnoo-Alloy says the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has questions to answer in relation to Morris’ death.

+3
‘I don’t feel safe at all’

‘I don’t feel safe at all’

Paralysed by fear.

And wondering why their quiet neighbourhoods have become hotbeds of criminal activity.

This is how Sangre Grande and Aripo residents have been feeling, long before murdered court clerk Andrea Bharatt’s body was found down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo on February 4.