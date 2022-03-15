There is a constitutional crisis in Trinidad and Tobago.
This is the opinion of attorney Emir Crowne following what he called Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s “startling and curiously timed revelation” that he was the Government official who met with then-Police Service Commission chairman Bliss Seepersad at President’s House and provided her with information with respect to then-police commissioner Gary Griffith.
Crowne told the Express yesterday there are now issues with respect to misbehaviour by officials, including President Paula-Mae Weekes.
He said the Constitution provides for the separation of powers and they operate, in theory, independent of each other.
Crowne said Rowley’s disclosure reveals there was in fact a significant constitutional breach.
He said Rowley inserted himself into what should be an independent process by an independent Commission and this contravenes the fundamental principle of the separation of powers.
“Against that light we have to now look at the President’s role in all of this. Seeing that meeting took place at the President’s House, under the President’s watch, so to speak, it brings us back to Section 35 of the Constitution which talks about the grounds in which a President may be removed,” he said.
He said there are provisions in the Constitution which speak to the President behaving in a way which brings the office into hatred, ridicule or contempt.
“With all due respect and I don’t say this lightly, I still think that that ground applies but moreover it may also trigger 35 (A) of the Constitution, another ground for removal and that is where the President wilfully violates any provision of the Constitution,” he said.
He said if the Prime Minister exercised some sort of political influence over a independent Service Commission and the President had knowledge of that and failed to clear the air, speak up and ensure there was a proper separation of powers, then arguably sub Section 35 (A) and 35 (B) of the Constitution now both come into play.
Hatred, ridicule and contempt
Crowne emphasised that this is not about petty politics but entrenched constitutional principles and an independent commission at play.
“For the President to have not cleared the air about this is very damning in my very respectful view. Now the Prime Minister has offered this curiously timed admission that it was he who inserted himself into the Police Service Commission’s processes, that is very concerning,” he said.
He said the President failed to act on such fundamental constitutional principles and brought her office into hatred, ridicule and contempt.
“This is a very significant matter and it should not be subjected to Trinidadians’ seven-day memory, this goes to the heart of the Constitution,” he added.
He noted the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) was unsuccessful in its motion to remove the President as they do not have the votes to effect this.
“This speaks to a larger issue, an issue that people like Basdeo Panday have been speaking about for decades, the need for constitutional reform. Now I think we clearly have a significant constitutional problem, an actual constitutional crisis and there is no real remedy simply because of the way partisan politics and sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution are set out with respect to the removal of a sitting President,” he said.