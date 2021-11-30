Audit into TTPS firearms department

McDonald Jacob

Consulted by minister hinds: Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

AN in-depth and comprehensive audit is soon to be launched into the operations of the Firearms Department of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

That audit comes on the heels of the completion of an initial investigation by retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John into allegations of impropriety and corruption on the part of certain senior members of the TTPS when it came to the granting of Firearm Users’ Licences (FULs).

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds made the announcement yesterday at a news conference hosted by himself and Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob at the ministry’s Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, headquarters.

Former Justice John was appointed in August by the immediate-past Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) based on the advice of the National Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

At yesterday’s conference, Hinds said following the completion of his investigation and preparation of the report, John had it handed over to the present PolSC as well as the National Security Council.

“In his report he said there were issues that directly impacted the business of national security of Trinidad and Tobago (and) sufficiently so that he shared that report with the chairman of the National Security Council.

“I have had a conversation with the (Deputy) Commissioner and we agreed that the situation warrants a complete and thorough audit of the firearms licensing regime administered by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service,” stated the minister.

The team

The audit team will comprise six members supported by a secretariat. While he did not disclose the names of those individuals, Jacob said so far there had been discussions with three retired senior police officers to form part of the team—retired ACPs Wellington Virgil and Raymond Craig along with retired Insp Lennard Charles.

“These three were permanent and respected investigators within the TTPS and senior officers who have experience in all different areas. ACP Raymond Craig is specialised in the area of firearms investigations so that decision was made and (there will be) three other police officers within the TTPS and we will be supported by a secretariat,” said Jacob.

Because of the impending audit, Minister Hinds pointed out the Firearms Registry is currently closed and cannot “carry out its business in serving the public”. He said it was important that the audit begins as soon as possible.

Once started, it is expected to be complete within three months’ time, he said.

Some of the issues to be determined are how many licences were granted, how many variations were made to those licences, who were in possession of them and for what purpose.

Once it is completed, Hinds said if the State, along with the head of the Police Service, believes further investigations should be carried out then this will be done.

