Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine is urging Tobagonians who sit in the Cabinet to “stand up” and advocate for Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) to increase domestic flights to Tobago.
The issue is being raised as the THA moves to extend the opening hours of the ANR Robinson Airport to 2 a.m.
“On our (THA) end, I am clearing the way... for heaven’s sake, increase the number of flights,” he said on Tuesday.
The ANR Robinson Airport currently opens until 10 p.m. daily, unlike Piarco International Airport which operates on a 24-hour basis.
Augustine has noted in the past that opening the Tobago airport until 2 a.m. required $5.6 million annually (US$600 per hour), and the THA had agreed to foot this bill.
He also noted that the 10 p.m. closing time was stifling tourism and business, as people in Trinidad simply could not get flights to the island.
The THA indicated a few weeks ago that domestic flights for the upcoming October Carnival in Tobago were already sold out.
In an interview on Tobago Channel 5 yesterday morning, Augustine said the THA decided to foot the annual operating bill to ensure there were “no hurdles” on their side, in terms of CAL increasing flights.
The THA Act lists the airport among the responsibilities of the THA, while CAL is under the purview of Central Government, he said.
Augustine recalled that in speaking with CAL back in January, the airline indicated it would have to pay to keep the Tobago Airport open later than 10 p.m.
“So I reached out to the Airports Authority and found out the cost was US$600 per hour. When I did the math, that’s about $5.6 million per year. And I said that’s not a significantly large cost when you look at the grand scheme of things,” he said.
“So I said let’s pay it because we want to ensure that there are no hurdles on our side with regards to CAL reopening flights to pre-Covid numbers...,” he said.
Cabinet must take responsibility
Augustine said he spoke to chief executive officer of CAL Garvin Madera two weeks ago on the matter.
“There are some issues that they’re trying to iron out in terms of staffing, availability of planes and so on. I intend to write him this week, seeking an audience,” he stated.
Augustine went on to make it clear that he was not attacking the managers of CAL, as he knew the airline was under the purview of the Cabinet.
“The Cabinet sets the mandate for Caribbean Airlines. In that Cabinet, we have at least one Tobagonian down there that is a minister (Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe), who is an MP for Tobago.
“We have a junior minister (Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister/Tobago East MP) Ayanna Webster-Roy who is there, but she isn’t a Cabinet member. So we have one minister that’s there in the Cabinet.
“We have a prime minister. And I’m saying that the Cabinet has to take responsibility and instruct the Minister of Finance, or whoever is in corporation sole with regards to Caribbean Airlines, to have this thing done,” he stressed.
“That’s where it needs to come from. The point is we should not be arguing or trying to fight the board of Caribbean Airlines or the CEO. They’re not responsible.
“It’s the Cabinet that has to stand up. And I’m challenging you all in the media to reach out to those MPs we have, who down (in) Trinidad, and ask them what sort of advocacy you’re doing,” Augustine said.