The “saltfish” of Tobago, 36-year-old Farley Chavez Augustine, will take the oath of office as Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary today.
The word “saltfish”, meaning Augustine is well loved, was used on Monday night on a panel discussion on TV6 by Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce head Diane Hadad to describe him and it is a common sentiment among the people on the island.
Up to yesterday, Tobagonians were still sporting their Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) T-shirts, proud to have given the five-year-old party 14 of the 15 seats in Monday’s election. Augustine is deputy political leader of the PDP.
President Paula-Mae Weekes, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Chief Justice Ivor Archie will be present when the 15 members who won seats in Monday’s THA election take the oath as Assemblymen and women.
Fourteen Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) members will take the oath and three Councillors will also be sworn in.
The one lone People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate who won this seat—Kelvon Morris/Darrel Spring/Whim—will be sworn in together with one PNM Councillor.
It is left to be seen whether PNM Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine will be the Councillor chosen by the PNM.
The formalities will kick off around 10.15 a.m. at the Magdalena Grand Hotel with the arrival of the newly elected members as well as State officials including the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Government Ministers.
At 11.15 a.m. the President will administering the oaths to the newly elected Assemblymen and women.
They will all then depart for the THA Chamber where the election of a Presiding Officer will take place.
The Chamber
At the Chamber the process to elect a Presiding Officer will then commence.
The Clerk will declare the duly elected Presiding Officer of the THA.
Following this, the Presiding Officer will lead the meeting in the nomination and election of Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretary and selection of Minority Leader.
After this process dignitaries are carded to arrive—President, Prime Minister and Chief Justice—and the oath will be administered to the Presiding Officer.
This is then followed by the appointment of the Chief Secretary and Deputy Chief Secretary and Minority Leader.
The Presiding Officer will also lead the meeting into the selection of the Councillors, three from the Chief Secretary and one from the Minority Leader who will all take the oath.
Tomorrow, all eyes will be on the Assembly as the swearing in of the various secretaries will take place.
The media are not allowed to cover the events at Magdalena or the Assembly physically.
Adviser to the President, Cheryl Lala, said yesterday this is because of Covid protocols and space constraints at the Chamber.
However, she said interviews will be facilitated.
A total of 19 members will comprise the new THA, 17 PDP members and two PNM members. (Elected members and councillors).
The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) issued a release yesterday stating that the results remain 14-1 following recounts.
It stated the votes of PDP candidate in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt Pleasant—Sonny Craig—increased by one, extending his lead to three votes against his opponent, Ancil Dennis, outgoing THA chief secretary.
In the electoral district of Darrel Spring/Whim, there was no change to the votes received for either candidate at the close of poll.
Darrel Spring/Whim was the only electoral district captured by the PNM by candidate Kelvon Morris.