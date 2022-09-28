THE autopsy on nine-month-old baby girl Salileen Ramsaroop shows she died as a result of a pulmonary oedema.
Salileen died last week after allegedly being fed a poisonous substance in her tea, The autopsy was done yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
Police said a toxicology report is also to be done.
According to the website Mayo Clinic, a pulmonary oedema is a condition caused by too much fluid in the lungs which collects in the many air sacs in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.
“In most cases, heart problems cause pulmonary oedema. But fluid can collect in the lungs for other reasons. These include pneumonia, contact with certain toxins, medications, trauma to the chest wall, and travelling to or exercising at high elevations,” the website states.
A 30-year-old close female relative who allegedly confessed to the act remained in police custody yesterday.
Homicide investigators are expected to take the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions this week for instructions on whether to lay charge against the woman.