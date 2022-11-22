STE Madeleine grandfather Daryl Deonarine, whose body was discovered near a river last Thursday, died by drowning, an autopsy has found.
The body of Deonarine, 43, a father of two and a grandfather of one, of Coquette Street Extension, was discovered in a culvert in a river near his home.
The body was discovered by a search team of fire and police officers.
The autopsy was done at the San Fernando mortuary yesterday morning.
A relative of Deonarine who spoke on behalf of the family but did not wish to be named had told the Express on Friday that family members were suspicious about a bruise on his forehead and a blue-black mark on his wrist.
Contacted on Monday, the relative said that the family members were not satisfied with the results of the autopsy but were proceeding with funeral plans for Deonarine.
“We are not pleased with the autopsy result because of the marks on the body, but we are going ahead with the funeral”, said the relative.
A police report on the incident stated that around 7.55 p.m. last Thursday, Deonarine left his home company with his friend, Tasha Nanan.
Nanan told police that upon reaching a collapsed road near a bridge at Coquette Street Extension, she decided to turn back, but Deonarine said he was going to the other side to purchase beers and cigarettes at a shop in Coquette Street, and she left him there.
At around 10 p.m., a family member of Deonarine realised he was missing and contacted the police.
Sgt Dhunkarie and Cpl Ramadhin and officers of the Ste Madeleine police station responded and made enquiries into the report.
The officers made certain observations along Coquette Street Extension and discovered a slipper near the riverbank that was worn by Deonarine.
Police said there also appeared to be signs of a struggle on the northern side of the riverbank.
Officers of the Land Search and Rescue Team of the Mon Repos Fire Station were contacted and FSSO Sylvan and fire officer Mahabir and others responded and aided in the search of the river.
The body of Deonarine was found in a culvert by the officers.
PC Harry is continuing investigations.