DEBE grandmother Sita Jagessar was beaten and strangled.
An autopsy done yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, found the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and manual strangulation.
Jagessar, 62, was found unresponsive and drenched in blood on the floor of the living room in her home at Clarkia Drive, Serenity Heights, on April 19.
Her daughter and 13-year-old grand-daughter had returned home shortly after 3 p.m. when they discovered her body with a wound to the head.
In an interview at the family’s home last Thursday, Rishi Persad, a son-in-law of Jagessar, said nothing was taken from the premises, which is divided into several apartments that house family members and tenants.
Persad said the family was fearful that the killer/s would return to their home.
A neighbour had told the Express that he was shaken and felt uncomfortable by the killing of Jagessar, whom he remembered as a quiet and peaceful person.
The funeral service for Jagessar is scheduled for tomorrow at 4 p.m. at JE Guide Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd at Coffee Street, San Fernando.