The autopsy conducted yesterday on seven-year-old McKenzie Hope Rechia revealed the cause of her death as manual strangulation.
Police officers have submitted a file in the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions and were yesterday awaiting a response as to the laying of charges against a woman who was detained following the discovery of Hope’s body on a mattress at No 7 Road, Palo Seco on Sunday.
On that day, the woman told police that she left with a male friend who came to take her to a supermarket. She then went for a drive, had ice cream and requested to be taken to a mosque in Pranz Gardens, Claxton Bay and asked to speak with the imam. Police were told that a confession was made and she asked the imam to accompany her back to Palo Seco where Hope’s body was found.
The child’s grandmother Brenda Persad has said she will be organising the funeral for her first grandchild. —Nikita Braxton-Benjamin