Autopsy on Vanna Girod set for next week

An autopsy on model and actress Vanna Girod is set for next Monday or Tuesday.
This was confirmed by health authorities in Tobago yesterday who noted that the island does not have a resident forensic pathologist and one will have to travel to the island.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Tobago) Junior Benjamin said a Covid-19 test will be done on Girod’s body before the autopsy is performed.
Girod, 30, was found dead in the waters off Arnos Vale Beach in Tobago on Wednesday shortly before 10 a.m.
She was reported missing by relatives on Tuesday after she left her aunt’s Villa Being resort and went for a walk alone.
She did not return.
Girod’s body was recovered on Wednesday morning.
Her clothes—a green track pants and matching top—were found folded on a trail leading to the beach.
Superintendent of Police Tobago Rodhil Kirk said relatives reported Girod missing on Tuesday at the Shirvan Road Police Station.
Girod came to Tobago last Saturday and was staying at the resort owned by her aunt, tourism consultant Dr Auliana Poon.
Her brother Dillon Girod said his sister went into a state of depression after their grandmother died last month and had a recent violent outburst, but had never been diagnosed with mental health issues.
A source close to the family said yesterday Poon has been “inconsolable” since the death of her niece.
Two weeks before her death, Girod e-mailed friends her thoughts on life, death, love and spirituality in an 87-page motivational book she said was her gift to the world.
Girod sent the document on January 12, saying she hoped it “brings you as much realisation about life as it has for me”.