Autopsy on Vanna Girod set for next week

Vanna Girod

 Vanna Girod

An autopsy on model and actress Vanna Girod is set for next Monday or Tuesday.

This was confirmed by health authorities in Tobago yesterday who noted that the island does not have a resident forensic pathologist and one will have to travel to the island.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Tobago) Junior Benjamin said a Covid-19 test will be done on Girod’s body before the autopsy is performed.

Girod, 30, was found dead in the waters off Arnos Vale Beach in Tobago on Wednesday shortly before 10 a.m.

She was reported missing by relatives on Tuesday after she left her aunt’s Villa Being resort and went for a walk alone.

She did not return.

Girod’s body was recovered on Wednesday morning.

Her clothes—a green track pants and matching top—were found folded on a trail leading to the beach.

Superintendent of Police Tobago Rodhil Kirk said relatives reported Girod missing on Tuesday at the Shirvan Road Police Station.

Girod came to Tobago last Saturday and was staying at the resort owned by her aunt, tourism consultant Dr Auliana Poon.

Her brother Dillon Girod said his sister went into a state of depression after their grandmother died last month and had a recent violent outburst, but had never been diagnosed with mental health issues.

A source close to the family said yesterday Poon has been “inconsolable” since the death of her niece.

Two weeks before her death, Girod e-mailed friends her thoughts on life, death, love and spirituality in an 87-page motivational book she said was her gift to the world.

Girod sent the document on January 12, saying she hoped it “brings you as much realisation about life as it has for me”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Deyalsingh: Sando review after eye surgery mix-up

Deyalsingh: Sando review after eye surgery mix-up

Operating procedures have been reviewed after the wrong eye surgery was performed on 13-year-old Stephan Thomas at the San Fernando General Hospital, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday.

He said the ministry is “actively engaged in learning” from the incident to prevent a recurrence.

Piparo couple on bail for ABM fraud charges

Piparo couple on bail for ABM fraud charges

A Piparo couple was granted bail with a surety when they appeared before Justice of the Peace Boodlal Balkaran on Wednesday, charged with fraudulent use of an ABM (automated banking machine) card.

‘LITTLE ANGEL’ KILLED

‘LITTLE ANGEL’ KILLED

A TEN-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was shot in the head at his home in Arima.

Police were last night working on three possibilities as to how Christian Liverpool, a Standard Four pupil of the Arima New Government Primary School, died.

Autopsy on Vanna Girod set for next week

Autopsy on Vanna Girod set for next week

An autopsy on model and actress Vanna Girod is set for next Monday or Tuesday.

This was confirmed by health authorities in Tobago yesterday who noted that the island does not have a resident forensic pathologist and one will have to travel to the island.

‘Penalise sharing images of crimes’

‘Penalise sharing images of crimes’

Persons who record and share images and videos of victims of crime should face stiff penalties. This is according to Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan.

Pulchan made the recommendation while speaking during a Special Select Committee meeting on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, 2021.

Six held by police

Six held by police

Six men were arrested and two firearms and a quantity of ammunition found, during anti-crime…

Recommended for you