A post-mortem on the body of five-year-old Shaquille Williams has determined the boy died as a result of blunt force trauma.
However, the circumstances of how he sustained the injuries that led to his death are still being investigated. Two relatives were in custody assisting with enquiries, police told the Express.
The post mortem was performed on Tuesday at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.
Shaquille died on September 2 at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
When he was brought to the hospital from his home in El Socorro earlier that day, doctors observed marks of violence around his neck.
He had reportedly been left in the care of another relative at his Doolay Lane home.
However, when checks were made later that day, the child was found unresponsive.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died shortly after. —AB