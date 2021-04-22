Autopsy: Utilda was strangled

SIPARIA pensioner Utilda Joseph was killed by the bare hands of someone.
An autopsy on Wednesday found that Joseph, just weeks away from her 97th birthday, died of manual strangulation.
Joseph, who lived alone, was last seen alive on last Friday afternoon by her neighbours.
The next day she was found with one of her hands tightly bound, blood at the mouth and in her bed.
Missing from the house were her bank account book and her identification card.
The killer/s entered and exited the front of the small wooden one-bedroom house at Hillview Lane Extension, through the space where two glass louvres had been removed.
Police had detained a Siparia man on Saturday for questioning but he was released days later pending further enquiries.
Joseph’s great-nephew, Carver Thompson, said she was able-bodied and independent in her daily routines, but could not put up a fight against criminals.
Thompson told Express yesterday that there has been an outpouring of sorrow for Joseph, fondly known as “Miss Tilda”.
“Everywhere I go, everyone is reaching out to extend sympathies. From Penal, Siparia to even Port of Spain. I saw on Facebook a picture of someone who was wearing a T-shirt with ‘Justice for Utilda Joseph’. I am just waiting for the police to do their job. I hope it is just a matter of time,” he said.
The funeral service is being arranged for tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Quarry RC Church. The body is to be interred at the Siparia Public Cemetery.