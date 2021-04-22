Autopsy: Utilda was strangled

Utilda Joseph

KILLED: Utilda Joseph, 96, who was found with her hands tied at her Hillview Lane, Quarry Road, Siparia home on Saturday.

SIPARIA pensioner Utilda Joseph was killed by the bare hands of someone.

An autopsy on Wednesday found that Joseph, just weeks away from her 97th birthday, died of manual strangulation.

Joseph, who lived alone, was last seen alive on last Friday afternoon by her neighbours.

The next day she was found with one of her hands tightly bound, blood at the mouth and in her bed.

Missing from the house were her bank account book and her identification card.

The killer/s entered and exited the front of the small wooden one-bedroom house at Hillview Lane Extension, through the space where two glass louvres had been removed.

Police had detained a Siparia man on Saturday for questioning but he was released days later pending further enquiries.

Joseph’s great-nephew, Carver Thompson, said she was able-bodied and independent in her daily routines, but could not put up a fight against criminals.

Thompson told Express yesterday that there has been an outpouring of sorrow for Joseph, fondly known as “Miss Tilda”.

“Everywhere I go, everyone is reaching out to extend sympathies. From Penal, Siparia to even Port of Spain. I saw on Facebook a picture of someone who was wearing a T-shirt with ‘Justice for Utilda Joseph’. I am just waiting for the police to do their job. I hope it is just a matter of time,” he said.

The funeral service is being arranged for tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Quarry RC Church. The body is to be interred at the Siparia Public Cemetery.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID PINCH

COVID PINCH

Maxi Taxi drivers say they are feeling the full force of the additional restrictions imposed by the Government to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, Maxi Taxi Drivers Association president Eon Hewitt said mandating public servants to revert to 50 per cent rotation will directly deplete their incomes as thousands of people will not be taking public transport on a regular basis.

Hand it over by May 12

Hand it over by May 12

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith has been given until May 12 to disclose information requested under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to Express investigative journalist Denyse Renne.

Autopsy: Utilda was strangled

Autopsy: Utilda was strangled

SIPARIA pensioner Utilda Joseph was killed by the bare hands of someone.

An autopsy on Wednesday found that Joseph, just weeks away from her 97th birthday, died of manual strangulation.

Joseph, who lived alone, was last seen alive on last Friday afternoon by her neighbours.

Commissioner: SORT to get new head

Commissioner: SORT to get new head

There may soon be a new head for the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

This was confirmed by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith yesterday during a press briefing at the Police Administration Building.

“It is being reviewed. We need to have the best leaders for the best situations.

‘Never felt better’ CoP ready for second shot

‘Never felt better’ CoP ready for second shot

These were the words of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith yesterday during a news conference yesterday at the Police Administration building in Port of Spain.

Griffith, who took the vaccine last Saturday, was trying to encourage police officers to get vaccinated.