Autopsy: Vanna died from drowning

An autopsy conducted on the body of 30-year-old singer, actress and model Vanna Girod has found she died from drowning.
The autopsy was conducted yesterday morning at the Scarborough Mortuary by consultant forensic pathologist Dr Parthasarathi Pramanik.
However, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tobago, William Nurse, a coroner’s inquest is being considered, as the events leading up to Vanna’s body being found last Wednesday were strange.
Following yesterday’s autopsy, family members now have the all-clear to have her body flown to Trinidad for burial.
Vanna was found dead in waters off Arnos Vale Beach, in Tobago.
Vanna was reported missing by relatives last week Tuesday, after she went for a walk alone and did not return.
The body was brought to shore after 10 a.m. last Wednesday, while a search for the woman was being conducted.
Her clothing, a green track-pants with matching sweater, was found folded in a trail leading to the beach.