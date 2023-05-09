IT was highly unethical for President Christine Kangaloo to be the one conferring her husband Kerwyn Garcia and her brother Colin Kangaloo with the title of senior counsel.
What the President ought to have done was recuse herself from the process when it came to the two and leave the appointments up to the President of the Senate and for when-soever he was acting as the Head of State.
So said senior counsel Avory Sinanan yesterday as he commented on the conferring of “silk” to 18 attorneys.
“What is this, a pappyshow?” Sinanan asked during a telephone interview with the Express yesterday.
“I mean, really, if it is that Mr X or Y are deserving of it and are to be appointed and they are so closely connected with the President, then the President ought to have rescued herself and when the President of the Senate is acting then they are appointed. How farcical it is that the President would be shaking the hand of her husband and her brother. I mean, this is a pappyshow?
“I do not know much about the others and I make no comment about that save and except that I say that where people are so closely politically affiliated, it leaves a sour taste in the mouth. As a matter of fact a colleague of mine from abroad sent me a WhatsApp telling me it seems as though ‘you all are giving out silk like you give out dinner mints in a restaurant after you pay your bill and is leaving’,” said the senior attorney.
He pointed out that it ought not to go down well with the public that about “three of four” of those appointed were “whether literally of figuratively in the bosom of the Government and the President.”
He added: “Make no mistake about it. The current President has to sign the instruments. So she is signing an instrument assigning her husband and her brother. I mean, really, come on. And the media has been shirking its responsibilities to identify these crucial issues to rehabilitate the confidence in the institutions that we have. We cannot just be turning a blind eye and I am not happy with it,” said Sinanan.
Challenging the process
Sinanan also questioned exactly who decides which attorneys are to be awarded senior counsel status.
He said at the time when he was appointed, other senior counsel would make a recommendation to the Judiciary and it in turn would advise the President. All of this would be based on the number of years the attorney had been in practice, their integrity as well as the nature and complexity of matters they had dealt with.
While the criteria largely remain the same, Sinanan said attorneys were now invited to apply for the position themselves to the Office of the Attorney General.
But who are the ones assessing the applications and determining whether an applicant was deserving or not, he asked.
“Is there a committee appointed? Is there a committee that interviews them? In my case it was totally different. In my case it was a recommendation from silk and they consulted the Judiciary for them to decide if I was entitled to silk and so on. So now that they have transformed into this formal application I don’t know what essentially is the criteria, but more importantly is the question of who exactly adjudicates on the criteria,” he said.
When an attorney is appointed senior counsel, Sinanan said the benefit they enjoy is being called to the Inner Bar and they are treated with “certain deference” before the courts. They are also allowed to charge higher fees for their services.
The appointment also carries with it the responsibility of those attorneys nurturing and ushering in new practitioners into the profession, he said.
Khan: Separation of powers
Senior counsel Israel Khan, the most senior attorney at the criminal bar and head of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), also commented on the appointments yesterday, saying
in his view the Executive should have no role to play in determining who is awarded silk.
“I am of the view that the Prime Minister of the country under the doctrine of separation of powers ought not to be making recommendation as to who should be granted the status of senior counsel,” he said.
Khan stated that it was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley himself who “objected strenuously” during the tenure of the People’s Partnership administration that then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar awarded herself and then-attorney general Anand Ramlogan silk.
“The then-president of the Law Association, who is now the Attorney General, indicated that it ought to be done by a committee consisting of the Chief Justice, a Court of Appeal judge, president of the Law Association and one or two other prominent people and they will make the recommendation to the President.
“Lawyers who are silk carry a special position in the Judiciary and the Executive should have nothing to do with this,” said Khan.