Ayanna: All is not lost

No matter how much Government screens and no matter how hard they train persons involved in the care of children, “if somebody is determined to be wicked and evil, they will be wicked and evil”.
So said Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy as she vigorously defended the Government’s policy on children in the House of Representatives yesterday.
Speaking on the private motion filed by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath calling on the House to reprimand the Government for its failure to protect the nation’s children and to demand that the Government take urgent and immediate steps to protect the children of the nation, Webster-Roy said Government would monitor as much as possible, but that the entire society had to look out for the nation’s children.
Stating that the Division of Gender and Child Affairs collaborated with the T&T Registered Nursing Association in the training programme designed to prepare persons for working with children in residential settings, Webster-Roy stated: “And we didn’t just pick up people from the roadside and put them to train.
“The persons had to be vetted, they had to do psychometric testing, police background checks. Because we wanted to ensure that in training a pool of persons to be available for the Community Residences and for Children’s Homes that we were choosing the best persons, persons who had a passion for children, but most importantly, people who did not have an intention to harm.
“But even with the best measures in place you never know the heart of a man. We could screen all we want, we could train all we want. But if somebody is determined to be wicked and evil, they will be wicked and evil.”
She said the duty of the Division was to ensure there was continuous monitoring and continuous evaluation, “to know what is happening so we can root out the bad seeds and leave the good to work amongst our nation’s children”.
‘We are working’
Webster-Roy said it was unfair to say nothing had been done to improve the situation with the nation’s children. “All is not lost. We are not doing nothing. We are working. We may face challenges but we are working diligently to protect the nation’s children,” she said.
“I want to put Trinidad and Tobago on notice, you see the fly-by-night-way we care for babies, we are going to be monitoring that very closely,” she said.
Responding to Padarath’s statement that 46 per cent of community homes were unlicensed, Webster-Roy said the majority of the unlicensed homes were at “70 per cent readiness” to be licensed and the ministry was working diligently with them to ensure they can get to the stage of licensing.
She said by June 2022 the migrant facility would be completed, where “a confidential place of safety for migrant girls” which would feature “trauma-informed and culturally relevant programming” would be established.
She said staff which would include a psychologist, translators and caregivers, had already been engaged “following multiple layers of screening”.
Webster-Roy said over the last three years, the Government, despite financial constraints, spent a little more than $10.7 million on privately run residences and an estimated $139.2 million on larger State homes over the last three years.
She said the Government had largely prioritised ensuring all children in Community Residences receive equitable support, and as such had established the Payment Per Child System under which all community residences that receive funds, are also eligible to receive $2,000 per month per child for specialised medical care and special education tuition.
Furthermore, Community Residences, through a rebate system, get back 50 per cent refund on fully paid WASA and T&TEC bills.
She said the Division of Gender and Child Development had placed 3,000 persons of trust over the past three years through its child abuse training workshop, including bus drivers, teacher, coaches, social workers, guidance officers, special education officers.
“We recognise that the Government cannot fulfil its obligations to our children on its own,” she said, urging children in need of care to reach out.
Webster-Roy said in 2021 the Payment Per Child (PPC) system was reviewed and proposals were made to the Cabinet for an interim increase in the various categories.
She said a consultant has been engaged to review this PPC system to ensure that in the disbursement of those funds there is greater accountability.
“We heard the plight of those children who reached out. We have seen the recommendations of the (Judith Jones) Report,” she said. “But even in the absence of the Report, we were identifying the gaps within the system and were working to bridge those gaps,” she added.
No cover-up
Webster-Roy stressed the Government did not intend to cover up instances of child abuse.
“The Member for Princes Town has alluded to us (alleging that we are) trying to sweep things under the carpet. But, Mr Deputy Speaker, if you know me, I will never cover up anything to do with harm, ill-will or maltreatment of our nation’s children. If you know this Government and if you know my leader you would understand that he would not allow any injustice to be done to the nation’s children, and turn his back on the nation’s children.”
She said when the Division got information, and in particular between 2020 and 2021 when many persons reached out to her on social media, the Government decided to do an investigation. “It is all well and good to get ‘she say, dem say’ information, but to get the evidence, to get an independent body to go in and look at the root cause and make recommendations, that is what we chose to do,” she said.