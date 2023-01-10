AYANNA VEX

CHILDREN ought not to become “collateral damage” due to the actions or inactions of adults, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with the portfolio for Gender and Child Affairs, Ayanna Webster-Roy, has said.
Webster-Roy, yesterday, described Sunday’s killing of six-year-old Kylie Meloney as “vexing and unfortunate”, as she called on all in the national community to play their individual roles in preventing such tragedies.
The Tobago East MP made the remarks to the Express yesterday, having been asked on Sunday for her thoughts on Meloney’s murder while 2023 was itself in infancy.
Meloney was at the home of her mother’s friend at Blake Avenue in Sangre Grande, when gunmen attacked in the dark hours of Sunday morning. Reports stated the family was awakened by the sound of barking dogs and three armed men were observed on the home’s CCTV system. A male relative was said to have heard the men shouting “Police, open the door!”
The 34-year-old man alerted the rest of the household, following which gunshots were heard.
Although the family was said to have sought cover during the attack, young Kylie was shot and died at the Sangre Grande District Hospital several hours later.
Three other people in the home were injured, including the 34-year-old who was shot in the chest, a 26-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man.
In her message via WhatsApp to the Express, Webster-Roy stated:
“Firstly, I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The loss of little Kylie under such tragic circumstances is vexing and unfortunate.”
She said Trinidad and Tobago was “seeing too often where the poor choices made by adults result in the loss of innocent lives” and “too often, the actions or inaction of adults lead to children being counted as ‘collateral damage’.”
Webster-Roy said “enough is enough”, adding, “we as citizens must take a united stance on violence and crime and the position should be zero tolerance.”
She said “we all have a role to play as members of this society”, including the media and legislators.
“Policymakers have a role, the judiciary has a role and, so too, does the average man or woman, boy or girl,” Webster-Roy said.
She called on people to look inwards and to speak up over wrongdoing.
“I challenge us all as citizens, as members of this society, to do some serious reflection and introspection as we start our journey through 2023,” Webster-Roy said.
“See what it is that we are failing to do or doing that is contributing to the social and moral decline of our country.”
Her comments follow those of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who, on Sunday, also remarked on Trinidad and Tobago’s crime and murder rate, stating in a Facebook post, “As we enter the new year, having closed the last one with record levels of murderous crime, it is clear that there is a body of citizens for whom these grim statistics warrant no pause nor any sober reflection.”
Rowley said “it would appear that such persons have armed themselves and with abandon and total disregard for life and property have launched their new year assaults with even more ferocity and disregard.” The PM also stated that he looked forward to the selection of a “substantive” Commissioner of Police by the Police Service Commission.