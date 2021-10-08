Ayers-Caesar loses claim against JLSC, Carmona

THE legal dispute between former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar, the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) chaired by Chief Justice Ivor Archie, and former president Anthony Carmona is far from over, said Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj.
Yesterday, more than four years after she initiated legal proceedings against the parties over her short-lived appointment to the High Court Bench, Ayers-Caesar suffered defeat at the High Court when Justice David Harris dismissed her claim for judicial review.
The reason Justice Harris gave in his 143-page judgment was because Ayers-Caesar’s attorneys, led by Mararaj, failed to prove on a balance of probabilities his client’s assertion that she had been coerced, tricked and forced by Archie into resigning from the position as High Court judge just two weeks after her appointment on April 12, 2017.
Instead, Justice Harris said evidence provided at the trial last September convinced him it was Ayers-Caesar herself who took the decision to resign with the intention of returning to the Magistracy to complete some 52 part-heard preliminary enquiries she had left behind when she was elevated to the High Court.
But in a news release issued by Maharaj following the delivery of the judgment, the attorney said Justice Harris’s findings will be appealed.
“The legal team which appeared on behalf of Justice Marcia Ayers-Caesar was confident that Justice Marcia Ayers-Caesar would have been successful in her claim for judicial review.
“It is in that context that the legal team and Justice Marcia Ayers-Caesar have agreed to appeal the decision of Justice David Harris to the Court of Appeal and if necessary, to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.
“In that context, an appeal would be filed against the decision of Justice Harris and an application would be made to the Court of Appeal for the appeal to be expedited on well-established grounds so that the public could have the benefit of the relevant decisions in this matter as a matter of urgency,” Maharaj wrote.
In addition to dismissing the claim, Justice Harris also ordered Ayers-Caesar to pay 50 per cent of the legal cost incurred by the JLSC and Carmona against whom action was brought through the Office of the Attorney General.
In her claim, Ayers-Caesar challenged the decision of the JLSC made on the afternoon of April 27, 2017, 15 days after her appointment, in which she alleged she was threatened by Archie and if she did not agree to resign as a judge, a recommendation would have been made to Carmona for her appointment to be revoked.
After being “forced” to sign the letter, Ayers-Caesar contended her resignation was accepted by the then-president.
The acceptance of that letter by Carmona was also being challenged.
She had sought declarations against both the JLSC and Carmona that the impugned actions of both the JLSC and the former president were unlawful, in contravention of the principles of public law and also contrary to the provisions of the Constitution including Section 137.
That section speaks to the removal of a judge by way of the Prime Minister triggering impeachment proceedings and recommending to the president that a tribunal be established to carry out an investigation and determine whether or not the judge should in fact be removed from office.
In the relief, Ayers claimed she was entitled to be reinstated as a Justice of the High Court and also entitled to an award of damages.
The day before her resignation, a near-riot among some inmates broke out at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court where she previously presided after they were informed by then-acting Chief Justice Maria Busby-Earle Caddle that their matters would have to start afresh.
Prior to her appointment, Ayers-Caesar had presented a list to the Chief Justice indicating she had only left behind 11 part-heard matters.
On April 25, however, and following an audit, Busby-Earle Caddle presented Archie with a list showing Ayers-Caesar had in fact left 52 matters incomplete. At the trial last September, Archie was called as a witness and was questioned by Maharaj for close to four hours.
The Chief Justice remained adamant that he never forced Ayers-Caesar to resign from the position.
In his judgment, Justice Harris stated the evidence presented by some of the witnesses called by Ayers-Caesar did not support her contention.
The tenor of their evidence was that Ayers-Caesar was embarrassed, remorseful, somewhat emotional and was seeking to make amends by resigning from the position.
“The claimant testified to her indicating to her husband that he does not understand the circumstances, but that she had to resign. The claimant may have had this conversation or similar ones with her other confidantes, but that is not inconsistent with her perception that she had erred in the handling of her elevation and was desirous of making amends,” said the judge.
The judge went on to say Ayers-Caesar in her testimony acknowledged that Carmona was well-known to her and that they had a “history together” and she was not alleging that he was engaged in any deceitful conspiracy to remove her from office.
“There is nothing in the facts as put before this court even by the claimant in my view, that supports a position that the claimant could reasonably have the belief that she was obliged to tender her resignation or face removal or, and that she could not simply defer or decline outright,” said the judge.
Appearing alongside Maharaj for Ayers-Caesar were attorneys Ronnie Bissessar and Vijaya Maharaj, while Russell Martineau, SC; Deborah Peake, SC; Ian Benjamin, SC; Ian Roach and Marcelle Ferdinand appeared on behalf of the JLSC.
Appearing for the Office of the Attorney General were attorneys Reginald Armour, SC; Ravi Heffes-Doon, Savitri Maharaj and Tenille Ramkissoon.