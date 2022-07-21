BA.5 variant spreads

It was only detected a little over one week ago, but the Omicron BA.5 subvariant has been rapidly increasing infections.
This is according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, who yesterday said the Ministry of Health is keeping an eye on the variant of concern as it is possibly the most transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variant thus far.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual media conference yesterday, Parasram said: “To date, Omicron continues to be the dominant variant of concern in Trinidad and Tobago...BA.2 of the Omicron sublineages remains the dominant for now at 45.5 per cent of the samples that were recently taken.
“BA.4 was detected prior to BA.5, but only accounts for 9.1 per cent of the recent Omicron samples, and BA.5 seems to be the most infectious of the lot and was the detected in 41 per cent of last week’s sample.
“Note that it was just first detected only a week prior to that, so it seems to be gaining speed and overtaking BA.2 and BA.4 in terms of the national picture and the international picture very quickly.”
At present, BA.5 has been detected in 89 countries, and BA.4 is also currently driving waves of cases globally.
However, Parasram also explained that there is no evidence yet that BA.5 is more severe, only that is more transmissible.
In other words, it does not have to be more dangerous, in terms of causing more deaths or causing more hospitalisations, at least at this early stage, he said.
In addition, these new variants of concern are not immune to people who have already recovered from Covid-19 as many people have been prone to reinfection as these variants continue to circulate.
As such, he encouraged vaccinated people to get their booster shot as soon as possible.
He added: “Another element of people being reinfected, of course, is waning immunity over time, and most of the studies have shown that after a primary series that a booster should be had after six months, and after your first booster, especially for vulnerable, you go four to six months and then you have a second booster.
“The booster programme is extremely important. It may not completely prevent infection, but certainly, it will prevent severe disease outcomes, in terms of morbidity and mortality related to it. For Omicron, one of the hallmarks is reinfection, but the best way to protect yourself is to continue the three Ws and to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you can.”
Globally, he also revealed that the number of confirmed global cases increased for the fifth consecutive week, with over 5.7 million new cases reported during the week of July 4 to 10, and BA.5 is behind this new wave of infections in the United States and Canada.