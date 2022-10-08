Babies rescued

SEVENTEEN residents, including seven babies, were evacuated from Herrera Trace, Kelly Village, after floodwaters threatened to rise again yesterday morning.
So said Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation councillor Samuel Sankar who has responsibility for Kelly Village/Warrenville communities. He, along with farmer Aseeb Akaloo, who lent his tractor, and a group of villagers, helped the families to safer ground.
Sankar also said residents have been complaining vehemently about the need to clean the drains and river watercourses frequently. They are even more worried about the further deterioration of the roads and potholes, in the aftermath of this week’s inclement weather, he said. On Wednesday, incessant rainfall resulted in Central communities like St Helena, Madras, El Carmen and Las Lomas being flooded out. The deluge also caused misery in East and North Eastern Trinidad areas like Lopinot, Arouca, Toco and Matelot.
Sankar, Community Emergency Response team (CERT) officials and volunteers yesterday toured Kelly, St Helena, Madras in Caroni. Later on the Express caught up with him at the Realspring HDC housing development, Valsayn.
In a phone interview, resident Pradeep Dass, 17, from Herrera Trace, Kelly Village, said: “About 2 a.m., we got a call that the water was rising. At about 4 a.m., the water had risen quickly. By 4.15 a.m., we called Sankar. A short while after, they came and moved us. My mother Ann Dass, father Rattanlal Dass and dog Whiskey were evacuated. We moved to Kamachee Restaurant. Tonight, we will be staying by relatives at La Paille Gardens.”
Dass added that about 14 people were moved from a little apartment complex. “Yes. They moved about seven babies. Everybody was worried. They wanted to get to a safer place,” he said.
Dass said it was a nerve-racking experience. “My main concern was getting out before the water rose. It went from nothing to mounting the doorstep. We also had leaks in the ceiling. My parents were very worried about the water seeping into the house,” he said.
On the way forward, Dass said: “More emphasis should be placed on cleaning drains. If a flood has to happen, it would happen. So we have to be alert.”
Dass expressed profound gratitude to the villagers, Sankar and his team for assisting them in the crisis.
Mothers first
At Realspring, Sankar said: “Kelly Village is prone to flooding. We had to help the families. We moved out about 17 people. We had about seven babies. It was a hot mess. We got help from CERT. We had volunteers. Farmer Aseeb Akaloo lent us his tractor.
“We had a trailer, that they would put transport cattle in. We had a plank. We made a bench and we tied it with rope. We put the mothers in first. We secured the mothers. Then we delicately placed the babies on their parents’ laps. On the other side, we had the gentlemen bracing them. We don’t know where the drains were and where the roads were. Everything had swollen. The ground was compromised. We had to be extra careful. We were dealing with people’s lives.”
In a phone interview after, Sankar, who had returned to Kelly Village, said: “We would have helped about 80 families in the areas. We distributed 100 lunches and another 100 sandwiches. We will return tomorrow (Saturday) to cover the homes again. We want to assist families with sanitation and cleaning products. FEEL will be helping us. We thank all our volunteers and the Corporation. Thanks to everyone who helped.”
Sankar also said the litany of woes expressed by residents included rigorous cleaning and maintenance of the drains and water courses.
Clean-up at Realspring
At Realspring, it was sea-like in the vicinity of Sam Worrel Street.
Residents and small children were busy cleaning up. Sandbags were propped on porches. Cars remained parked since residents could not drive on the street. A wheelbarrow was planted in the water. Minister in the Ministry of Legal Affairs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, who has been a potential St Augustine candidate, had visited early. Staff from her office were also meeting and collecting information from affected residents.
Alphonso McPherson lamented that he had to take a day from work to assist his brother in the mopping-up operations. He said a WASA truck should have been stationed to assist people.
Resident Nerissa Roopnarine said while they appreciated the help, the State should concentrate on a long-term plan to alleviate flooding.