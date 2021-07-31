Baby Amari tests positive for Covid

Amari John, the two-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare medical condition, has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and is being treated at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility along with his mother.
The Sunday Express highlighted little Amari’s case last December, as his family sought financial assistance to travel to a hospital in Munich, Germany, for urgent bone marrow transplant.
Amari is battling Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome, a genetic immunodeficiency that keeps a child’s immune system from functioning properly.
It also makes it difficult for a child’s bone marrow to produce platelets, making him or her prone to bleeding, as well as other symptoms such as bloody stool and eczema.
The child’s mother, Rachael Seales, said Amari began feeling unwell last Tuesday and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, for treatment.
In a phone interview yesterday, she said: “On Tuesday, Amari started vomiting and was not feeling well. His platelets were low and he had to be warded. However, before that you have to be tested. Both of our tests came back positive and we were taken to the Couva Hospital.”
Seales said the child’s condition has improved and she was hoping for negative results this weekend.
“The doctors said as long as the results come back negative, we will be allowed to go into home isolation,” she said.
The child’s father, Abiel John, is awaiting his Covid test results.
Seales said she and her husband have been extremely cautious during the pandemic.
“We were always careful with Amari’s condition and during the Covid pandemic we were extra careful. We went to work and to the supermarket and would sanitise and spray everything before taking it into the house,” she said.
Seales said her family was still raising funds for Amari’s medical procedure.
Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome is a progressive disease and her son is in urgent need of treatment, she stressed.
“We are getting close to raising the funds needed to schedule the procedure for Amari. The hospital has already accepted him, we just need to raise the total amount,” she said.
The family is attempting to raise $800,000.
The child’s father will be the donor.
Seales said she was thankful to everyone who contributed to her son’s GoFundMe Page, and pleaded with others to contribute.
The GoFundMe Link — https://www.gofundme.com/f/Amari-one-in-a-million