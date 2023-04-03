Baby born in police station

IN an unexpected incident, a 23-year-old woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl at the Biche Police Station on Saturday night.
Nazema Alladeen, a clerk at the Ministry of Education, was on her way to the Sangre Grande Hospital when she made a detour at around 8.20 p.m.
Alladeen said, “I was having contractions and I was in a lot of pain. My husband and my mom were taking me to Sangre Grande. My mother-in-law and father-in-law were in the vehicle behind. But when we were in the vicinity of the Biche Police Station I felt like the baby was coming out and I knew I couldn’t make it.”
Her husband, Deron Ramoutar, drove into the Biche Police Station and assisted his wife inside.
Alladeen was taken to the female dormitory where she was assisted by police constables Raymond Mendoza and Joanne Colastic.
Three midwives, who live in the community, were contacted to assist in the delivery. The baby was delivered at around 8.30 p.m.
Alladeen and her baby girl were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, by ambulance, for observation.
The Express contacted the first-time mother yesterday. Alladeen said, “I am thankful to the officers who responded immediately. The baby was coming and I couldn’t think of what else to do. I saw the police station and my husband drove in. The officers were quick and helpful, everything went smoothly. The officers went beyond the call of duty and I thanked them personally.”
The baby girl was named Serena Ramoutar. But this was not the first time Mendoza had assisted in the delivery of a baby.
The Express was told that the officer had delivered a baby at the police station five years ago.
“I was off duty last night but when the woman came in for help they called me and I went in. The woman was in a lot of pain and I did the best I can to help her. The baby came in my arms. I am happy the mother and baby are in good health,” Mendoza told the Express yesterday.