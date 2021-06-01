Baby born on roadside

With both Pt Fortin hospitals now converted to Covid-19-only facilities and no 24-hour accident and emergency service, Kay Arjoon was yesterday forced to deliver her nephew while parked on the Otaheite roadside.

Arjoon, 37, her nine-month-pregnant sister-in-law, Christene, 34, and brother Ricardo, had driven from Cap-de-Ville in Point Fortin in an attempt to reach the San Fernando General Hospital before delivery.

They had been denied an ambulance by emergency services and turned away by the Point Fortin hospital (now a Covid-19 hospital) before attempting this journey. And as the family rushed to find assistance from medical professionals, the child’s head had already emerged from his mother’s body.

“About 3 a.m. yesterday my sister-in-law started getting labour pains. In no time at all she said she was ready to have the baby. We called the ambulance and we decided to leave home because they told us no ambulance was available and that we should try to reach the San Fernando Hospital. They said they would try to get an ambulance to meet us. We decided to try the new hospital and when we got there the guards told us they couldn’t let us in. We tried to head up to San Fernando and by the time we reached Otaheite she said the child’s head was out,” Arjoon said in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday.

While most of the country had shut themselves indoors due to the curfew, Arjoon said that she and Ricardo crouched into the back seat of the family car where the child was eventually born. Dripping in blood, they then rushed Christine to the San Fernando Hospital for help.

The child, she said, is healthy and alive.

Arjoon related, “We rushed back to the (San Fernando) hospital while the dispatcher spoke to us on the phone and told us what to do. By the time we got to the hospital, there were no trolleys and for them to come to the car by that time she managed to get the strength. It was so unreal and it could have been totally prevented if we had some kind of accident and emergency care in Point Fortin. There was no way we were going to reach San Fernando,” she said.

“I know it is hard, it really is a challenging time but I am sure better can be done. What about the other medical emergencies someone can have? What about an asthma attack or a heart attack? So many things can go wrong in such a short space of time and it will be too far for people to travel. They said to go to Siparia but the truth is that it is the same distance, it is not a better option,” she said.

Nightmare scenario

Now advocating for these gaps in healthcare to be filled, Arjoon told the Express she has brought her concerns to the attention of the Member of Parliament Kennedy Richards, who promised to draw the issues to the attention of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

She has since shared her experience on social media, with the hope that it may inspire action.

“I understand and empathise with the Covid situ­ation, but it is unacceptable that the citizens of Point Fortin and environs have no access to emergency health care. I suggest: make the old Point Hospital A&E or make the Health Centre 24hrs for A&E,” she said.

“The private sector should step-up—we’re in this pandemic together—can’t all the oil and gas in this area offer facilities (perhaps Petrotrin Hospital) and other resources for emergencies? I mean if one of these plants/sites had an emergency, where do you think you would have to suffer and go?? Can my friends help me highlight this situation on behalf of Point Fortin to prevent another family from having to go through this nightmare?” she wrote.

The post has been shared over 400 times.

Arjoon’s cry for action comes following reports of staff exhaustion at Point Fortin facilities.

Doctor warning

Two weeks ago, Principal Medical Officer-Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards told the country that experts estimated rising virus cases would soon affect the traditional hospital ­setting.

“This means that soon, patients who require care at our traditional hospitals will be compromised. Think of a case of your child having a severe asthmatic attack and you are calling the ambulance service and the service is basically transporting patients who are Covid-positive. This results in you being unable to access the ambulance for your child who is having difficulty breathing and you will suffer a negative consequence. Think about a similar scenario for a pregnant mother who is having a complication. This is the impact we are seeing,” she said.

Health care realignment

Contacted for a response, the SWRHA said it had “previously advised members of the public and burgesses of Point Fortin and environs that due to the service realignment at our Point Fortin facilities, emergency care is available at the San Fernando General Hospital and Siparia District Health Facility Emergency Departments. Additionally, extended hours walk-in services are being currently provided at the Point Fortin Health Centre”.

The Express also asked about the Authority’s ambulance capacity, but no response was forthcoming.

