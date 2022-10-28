BABY ESCAPES DEATH

Seven-month-old Harmony Clarke is lucky to be alive.
The child was found covered with the blood of her parents, Korey Clarke and Samantha Patrick, crying, but unharmed.
Her parents, both 30, were gunned down at their home at Woodbine Estate, Dundonald Hill, St James, around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, in an incident that has left police and residents of the area baffled.
This is because Clarke and Patrick were not known to be involved in illegal activities, nor had reported to relatives any recent threats against their lives.
Speaking with the Express yesterday at the family’s home, Clarke’s father, Anthony Clarke, said he felt both a sense of deep sadness and relief over the incident.
“On one hand, my son is dead and his girlfriend is dead. They were both wonderful people who did not deserve this at all. But on the other, I am so glad to know that my granddaughter survived. When we came to the home after we heard the gunshots, we found Korey and Sam on the bed, both dead. But we were hearing Harmony crying so, in my panic, I was wondering if she got shot. We pushed them (the parents) to the side and found her, crying and covered in the blood of her parents,” said Anthony Clarke.
“I checked her one time, wondering if she had been shot, but by the grace of God she had been spared. To me it seemed like the two of them covered her when the killers came and shielded her with their bodies. They gave their lives for her to live. So I’m glad that my granddaughter is here right now. As sad as this situation is, I am giving thanks where I can,” he added.
According to police reports, when residents of the area heard the gunshots, they saw a group of men—estimated to be four—fleeing the home of Korey Clarke, who operated a minimart in St James, and his family.
The police and paramedics were notified, and a team of officers led by PC Dass and PC Perry responded.
When the officers arrived, a relative of Clarke entered the home and found the two victims dead on the bed.
At the time, the baby was crying and covered by the blood of her parents.
The child was removed from the scene and placed in the care of relatives.
A team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Western Division responded, led by ASP Gibbs, Insp Rajcoumar and Sgt Harrypersad.
Several 5.56mm shells were found at the scene.
A district medical officer ordered that their bodies be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, for autopsies to be conducted.
Corporal Viechweg is leading investigations.
Samantha Patrick dreamed of her death
Clarke’s father said the murders had left the families with a deep sense of loss, compounded by the fact that Patrick had reportedly dreamed of her own death.
“She told Korey on Monday or Tuesday that she had dreamed that both of them were dead. Now when Sam dreams, things do normally come true. We know to be watchful of that, but Korey tell her don’t study that, it was just a nightmare, and they would be fine. It’s only now we can look back and wonder if there was anything else we could have done differently, or what. But even in the dream, she never said that Harmony died, so even that we looking at right now,” he said.
“We don’t know why anyone did this. Korey had a shop in the area where he would sell little things like beers and soft drinks and things like that. Now and then he would get contracts for URP to do some building in the area. And other times, he was helping this community out of his own pocket. You can ask anyone. This road here (along Dundonald Road) he helped pave. He put up his own money for the car park that residents in the area use, and he’s never even gotten the payout for that yet.
“He was still after the State for compensation, but he was never bad-mind or vex or anything like that, so he didn’t even break up anything when they didn’t pay him. To him, at the very least this was him giving back to the area that raised him. So for people to come and do this to him, I don’t even know what to say. You can ask anyone around here, he was a loving and well-loved individual.
“When the news that he got killed spread, an 82-year-old woman run up this hill right here at 1 a.m. to see for herself that it was real. Because everyone knows that Korey wasn’t in anything illegal. He was the peacekeeper out here and always helpful. So this here has left us all in a state of shock,” Anthony Clarke said.
He added that the christening for seven-month-old Harmony was scheduled to take place on Sunday and, so far, the families planned to keep the service as arranged.
These killings took the murder toll for 2022 to 497.
The comparative figure for the same period last year was 340.