BABY KILLED IN COAST GUARD DRAMA

Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers fired upon a Venezuelan migrant vessel off the south-east coast on Saturday night, an act that killed a nine-month-old baby boy on board the migrant boat. The child’s mother was also shot.
The mother was among the migrants captured after the boat was intercepted.
The baby boy died before reaching a hospital.
Photos posted online were confirmed as the mother and infant yesterday.
But they remained unidentified by name up to last night.
The Coast Guard said its personnel fired on the engines of the migrant boat because it attempted to ram its vessel, and officers were fearful for their lives and acting in self-defence.
The incident occurred shortly before midnight Saturday in the waters off Trinidad’s south-east coast and involved the TTS Scarborough, one of two Cape Class patrol vessels commissioned two months ago and deployed to protect the country’s maritime borders.
At the commissioning, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said “these vessels are now the major assets in our Coast Guard and will allow us to have an effective presence in the Atlantic Ocean which washes the eastern shores of Trinidad and Tobago”.
In a statement issued after noon yesterday, the Coast Guard said while patrolling the south coast, the TTS Scarborough detected a vessel that had crossed the border from Venezuela.
The Coast Guard said it pursued the boat which attempted to evade the TTS Scarborough whose ship’s boat was launched to aid in the interception.
The TTS Scarborough carries two high-speed 7.3-metre rigid-hull inflatable boats.
It launched one to hunt down the migrant vessel.
“All available methods were used including the use of the loud hailer, ship’s horn, searchlight and flares, to try to get the suspect vessel to stop, however, the vessel continued to attempt to evade TTS Scarborough. In keeping with standard protocols, warning shots ahead of the vessel were next employed,” the Coast Guard statement said.
It said this measure also proved futile.
“At this time, the ship’s boat from TTS Scarborough attempted to intercept the vessel, however, the vessel continued with aggressive manoeuvres, first coming into contact with the ship’s boat and then making attempts to ram it.”
The Coast Guard said it was familiar with “the catastrophic results that can occur when ramming is used as an evasive technique since twice before in the recent past Coast Guard interceptors have been rammed by suspect vessels resulting in total loss of the interceptor in one incident and major damage to the hull and interior of the other interceptor in the second incident. In both incidents, the lives of the interceptor crews were put at risk since they narrowly escaped major injury and death. On this current occasion, the ramming effort by the suspect vessel, which was larger than the ship’s boat, caused its crew to fear for their lives and in self-defence, they fired at the engines of the suspect vessel in an attempt to bring it to a stop.”
Bleeding mom, baby unresponsive
The Coast Guard said the migrant boat eventually stopped “and only then it was discovered that there were illegal migrants on board who had remained hidden and were therefore not seen before. “Further checks discovered one adult female illegal migrant who was holding an infant and who indicated that she was bleeding”.
The migrant boat was brought alongside the TTS Scarborough and the injured mother was subsequently stabilised and was transferred to a local health facility.
The Coast Guard said: “Regrettably, the infant was found to be unresponsive. The remaining persons on board the vessel will be processed in accordance with immigration and health protocols. The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard extends sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the infant and takes the opportunity to wish the injured female a speedy recovery.”
Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray, who followed the events that unfolded along the coast yesterday, wants an investigation to determine exactly what happened.
He said the incident was as tragic as it was unfortunate.
“The Government has been unable to regulate the flow of illegal immigrants from Venezuela through effective border controls. We have had occurrences of multiple fatalities with disasters at sea while on route and, today, as reported, the death of a child during an altercation between the occupants of the vessel and Coast Guard,” said Paray.
“I trust a full investigation will be done and made public in the interest of the public. The State must improve on its border control activities and also create a mechanism to improve the receipt, processing, admission and deportation of Venezuelan nationals expeditiously who are seeking a better life and willing to go through a formal process. The current system is not working. How many more must die in this process? This tragic incident must not happen again,” he stated.
The Coast Guard did not say what medical assistance was rendered to the infant or how long it took for the child to reach the “local health facility”.
The Express was told that the migrants were brought ashore at the Coast Guard base at Point Galeota on Trinidad’s south-east tip and images from the scene at daylight show at least three men, arms behind their backs, lying on the ground next to a fast patrol vessel.
The Mayaro police said they were aware of “an incident” but that the matter was one for the Coast Guard to investigate.
In an unrelated incident, the Coast Guard said last night it was aware of videos circulating on social media showing a partially submerged pirogue that forms part of the Coast Guard’s fleet. “The cause of the partial submersion was a rapid ingress of water which was caused by a faulty drain plug on the vessel. Upon discovery of the submerged vessel, the relevant action was taken and the vessel has since been safely recovered,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.
It said the vessel was being assessed to determine damage.
“Once this process is completed and identified issues are rectified, the vessel will return to active service,” the Coast Guard stated.