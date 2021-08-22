Back in business

WITH the reopening of high-contact businesses, including spas and hairdressers today, the Ministry of Health has appealed to the industry to adhere to the Covid-19 public health regulations.
Personal services, all domestic services and real estate services were reminded in a release from the ministry yesterday that their operations “will be allowed on a temporary basis”.
This is in accordance with the public health guidelines that form the basis of the Government’s Covid-19 response and management, to keep community spread down.
Health officials are also wary of the Covid-19 Delta variant of concern, the more infectious and potentially deadlier strain of which there are three confirmed cases locally. All the cases were imported by nationals entering T&T who were streamed into State quarantine immediately, ministry officials have said.
Retail stores, non-essential business and personal care services such as hairdressers and barbers have been closed for several months.
Retail businesses which were allowed to open from last Monday saw increased traffic, with most shopping areas reporting good business.
Bars, beaches and cinemas remain closed and the Government will this week, through a simple majority vote in the Parliament, seek to extend the current state of emergency by another three months to November.
The ongoing SoE includes a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which has on several public holidays been increased to control movement and congregation.
The law and health
Several barbers, hairdressers and spa operators said yesterday they were grateful for the chance to resume business and were prepared to adhere to the regulations.
They said most people in that industry who pay rent and employees were under tremendous strain. Those who spoke with the Express said, before the last shutdown, most customers were compliant with requests to wear face masks.
The ministry stated in its release that, “Pursuant to Regulation 3(8) of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, with effect from Monday 23rd August 2021, the Minister of Health hereby authorises spas, hairdressers, hair and beauty technicians and barbers to operate UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, Monday through Sunday.”
It further informed that, “Pursuant to Regulation 3(10)(ao) of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, with effect from Monday 23rd August 2021, the Minister of Health hereby authorises the provision of ALL Domestic Services and Real Estate Services UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, Monday through Sunday.”
The ministry went on to address all stakeholders in noting the public health regulations in place and that, “The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor this development and take steps to safeguard the health of the population.”
The ministry stated:
“Operators, employees and customers of the Personal Services’ and Real Estate establishments as well as homeowners and domestic workers are advised to comply strictly with the (other) legal requirements of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, the legal requirements of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 18) Regulations, 2021 and the public health guidelines.”