Back in business

THE Scrap Metal Bill 2022 was passed in the Senate yesterday, clearing the way for the regulation of the industry.
The Bill was passed with amendments in the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday.
It provides for a modern regulatory framework to manage the scrap metal industry and will repeal the Old Metal and Marine Stores Act. The Bill will come into force on such date as fixed by the President by proclamation.
The Senate debated the Bill yesterday at the Red House, Port of Spain.
In wrapping up the debate, Attorney General Reginald Armour assured that the Bill does not trample on a person’s rights.
He said a person who is engaged in scrap metal industry will be asked to agree for reasonable powers of inspection to be exercised over their property while they are engaged in the legitimate business of scrap dealing.
The AG said the purpose of the legislation as set out in its 42 clauses is the legitimate aim of bringing under control the rampant criminality of a few.
He said this will permit the larger sector of the community who wish to engage in the business of scrap dealing, to do so legitimately and honestly to put bread on the table and to send their children to school.
Armour also dismissed concerns by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial that there would be abuse with the permanent secretary being empowered to administer the administrative fines.
He said if the licensee does not want to pay the fine, the permanent secretaries can refer the matter to the police.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark argued that the Bill will result in the death of the small businesses in the industry and the promotion of big commercial business.
He raised concern for scrap iron dealers who conduct business at their private premises.
Mark said the president of the Scrap Iron Association said 90 per cent of the people involved in the industry have their enterprise on their residential property.
Clause 5 of the Bill, he said, states that no licence shall be granted to anyone who has his operation on a residential property.
Said Mark: “We have been advised that a high public official...through family connections have made an application for a major recycling plant whose basis for existence and operation will be scrap metal...I want the Government to tell us if this Bill is designed to promote the interest of a financier who will eventually take control of the scrap metal industry,” he said.
Mark said he knows the person’s name and the parties involved but he will release this information in the public domain.
He further expressed concern about “data collection” with respect to the sale of the scrap iron.
Mark said if he wants to sell the old iron in his yard and a scrap metal collector passes he is required to provide information.
He cited personal information such as ethnicity and eye colour, amongst other things, almost as if the Government is engaging in racial profiling as he noted legislation in other countries does not ask for these details.