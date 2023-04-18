IT was back to regular scheduled programming for all school-aged children yesterday as the new school term commenced.
From crowds of children greeting their friends in the bustling schoolyards to heavy traffic filling the roadways, yesterday was filled with signs all around that schools in East Trinidad were back in session.
When the Express visited several schools in Arima, Arouca, Trincity and St Augustine, there were reports of full attendance both from pupils and staff.
However, when the Express visited the St Joseph Girls’ RC school, there was a low turnout.
As reported by the Express in March, several concerned parents of pupils of St Joseph Girls’ urgently called on Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to fix the school’s deteriorating sewer system.
According to several parents, children were leaving home in good health but returning ill.
Many pupils complained that they were unable to use the toilets at school because they were not functional and the stench from the sewer disrupted classes daily.
As a result, parents felt forced to keep their children at home.
Over a month later, parents have continued to keep their children at home, as they feared the issue had not been resolved.
St Joseph Girls’ RC, like several other schools, had been listed for repairs during the Easter vacation.
However, speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, chief executive officer, Catholic Education Board of Management Sharon Mangroo said, “The work was completed. The OSHA was expected to visit today. There was limited turnout by staff and students.”
The St Joseph Secondary School, formerly Curepe Junior Secondary School, is another school where teachers pleaded for the ministry’s help with major repairs needed to fix the school’s aged infrastructure.
At the start of the last school term in January, the Express also reported that dozens of disgruntled teachers drove out of the school during school hours in protest of the ministry’s failure to fulfil its promises to upgrade the school’s dilapidating infrastructure.
Appeal for more cops
Teachers also pleaded for an increased police presence to curb crime in the area.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, one teacher, who did not wished to be named, said another term has begun, but they are stilling waiting on repairs to be done.
The teacher said, “Absolutely nothing has been fixed, remedied or changed. Only more people from the ministry coming and making empty promises. Teachers turnout was good yesterday. The students came back out as well. But, there continues to be serious safety hazards. We have falling concrete that we reported to the ministry, they said they have no money. The dilapidated building, which was supposed to be the new school building to the back, is a housing area for criminal activity and homeless people.”
The teacher said that instead of addressing their concerns, teachers are now being reprimanded by the ministry for their protests.
On the second day of the first school term for 2023, the teachers drove out forcing school to be dismissed half day.
He said teachers have been told they now have to apply for that day off.
The Express also attempted to reach out to Gadsby-Dolly yesterday, but to no avail.
The Express also reached out to the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) for comment.
However, TTUTA’s president Martin Lum Kin said he was not made aware of any issues on the first day of school.