The Ministry of Education has instructed that all Forms Four to Six pupils, vaccinated or not, report to school on Monday for teaching classes, practicals and School-Based Assessments.
As a result, online classes or synchronous sessions for Forms Four to Six will be stopped.
The ministry has also quashed its plan to bring out fully vaccinated Forms One to Three pupils to physical school this month.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced these decisions at a news conference yesterday at her office in Port of Spain.
She said Forms One to Three pupils will continue online learning and “unless otherwise advised, these students will return to the physical classroom in January 2022”.
“Principals may request permission from the Ministry of Education to have their Forms One to Three students physically visit the school for orientation exercises during Term One, if required,” she said.
The decisions followed last week’s meetings with education stakeholders.
Fully vaccinated Forms Four to Six pupils physically returned to school on October 4.
On October 8, Gadsby-Dolly announced plans to let fully vaccinated Forms One to Three return.
But the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) objected to this, saying teachers were already under stress, having to juggle both online and physical classes.
TTUTA also called for face-to-face classes for fully vaccinated Forms Four to Six pupils to be stopped, except for those who had to work on the practical components of their exams.
Gadsby-Dolly said yesterday the ministry took note of TTUTA’s position.
She said at this point it was not possible for teachers to “straddle” both face-to-face classes and virtual teaching.
“Students, it cannot be both ways at this point in time,” she stressed. “In addition to that, one of the main areas that was a position for outcry would have been the completion of labs for students. And so there is now the opportunity for all students to come to school and have all of these matters addressed,” she said.
Gadbsy-Dolly said all stakeholders who met with the ministry last week were of the view that they wanted all pupils to return to school.
“The (National Parent-Teacher Association) was very strong and resolute, the principals associations, everyone, were very clear that they would like to see all students given the opportunity. That has been provided,” she said.
TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas told the Express yesterday that the teachers union will be meeting to discuss the minister’s announcements before making a statement.
Teaching mainly online
Gadsby-Dolly said over the past two weeks data was collected on pupil vaccination rates, daily physical attendance and the methods of operation used by schools to teach pupils who were not in physical attendance.
She said the daily number of Covid-19 positive cases, as reported by the Ministry of Health, was also monitored.
She said data from the Ministry of Health as of Tuesday indicated that 49,853, or 54 per cent of pupils aged 12 to 18, had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 36,540 or 40 per cent had received their second dose.
She said data showed that, as at October 10, 30 per cent of Forms Four to Six were fully vaccinated, with 34 per cent of denominational schools reporting more than 50 per cent vaccinations for this cohort and one per cent of Government schools indicating the same.
“Attendance data collected over the past two weeks has shown that school attendance is consistently lower in the Government secondary schools, with an average of 50 per cent of the eligible cohort attending school physically. For the denominational and private schools, the attendance averaged 80 per cent of the eligible cohort and continued to increase. In some cases, the attendance was as high as 95 per cent at the end of the two-week period,” Gadsby-Dolly reported.
She said the result of these trends in vaccination and attendance rates was that teaching of the Forms Four to Six cohort was taking place mainly online, though provisions were made by the Government for the safe return of pupils to the physical classroom.
Decrease in exam performance
Gadsby-Dolly also noted that analysis of the results of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) and the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams this year provided evidence of the globally predicted decrease in pupil performance, which can be partly attributed to pupils’ absence from the physical school environment during the pandemic.
“In SEA 2021, 1.5 per cent more students scored over 90 per cent when compared with 2020, however, 6.7 per cent more students scored under 30 per cent. In CXC examinations, the results of which were released on October 15, seven per cent less students obtained five CSEC passes or more in 2021 than in 2020 and 1.3 per cent less acceptable grades were achieved in CAPE 2021 when compared with 2020,” she revealed.
“One of the main factors in arresting any decline in student achievement during this pandemic is the safe return of all our students to the physical classroom for more effective teaching and learning,” she said.
Gadsby-Dolly said the decisions announced yesterday were based on feedback from all stakeholders, the results of the CXC examinations, student vaccination and attendance trends as well as the national Covid-19 infection data over the past two weeks.
The minister also announced that pupils of special schools, along with their support staff, will be allowed to attend school physically according to suitable rotational schedules devised by principals, while Early Childhood Care and Education Centres (ECCE), primary schools and tertiary level classes will continue to operate remotely at this time.
“As secondary students lead in making the transition back to the classroom, the Government holds out to parents that Covid-19 vaccines are available and continue to be the best protection against becoming grievously ill if students contract the virus. Parents are therefore strongly encouraged to vaccinate their children as they return to the classroom,” she said.