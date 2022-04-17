Back to school money blues

The increase in fuel prices could not have come at a worse time. This is the consensus among parents interviewed by the Sunday Express last week as they prepared for the full reopening of schools on Tuesday.
Schools across the country will reopen fully for the first time in over two years since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. Secondary schools have been operating on a rotation basis for the past term, with a blend of both in-person and online teaching, while at the primary level, only Standard Five pupils who were preparing for the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assesment (SEA) examination had been able to return to the physical school environment.
But from Tuesday, as directed by the Ministry of Education, all pupils at all levels will return to school full time, and parents are bracing for the impact on their pockets.
One such parent, Nekeesha Henry, told the Sunday Express that while she did not have much to buy this term as most books and other school supplies were purchased the previous term, she was worried about the increased transportation costs which comes amid increases in food prices.
Henry, a single mother of a Form One pupil, said she usually gives her daughter $50 per day to cover transportation and a meal. She said $26 out of that $50 daily allowance is spent on transport from their home in St James to the child’s school in Diego Martin and back, leaving $24 for a meal, juice and a snack.
However, she said she had taken the decision to enrol her daughter in the school feeding programme as she could no longer afford this.
Henry, who works as a daily rated checker, called on the Government to raise the minimum wage and implement initiatives to ease the burden on parents who are struggling.
“I wish it had another way to make some extra cash,” she said.
Salaries the same
Candace Wellington, another mother who spoke with the Express, said she too was worried about how she would afford to send her children to school this term.
The mother of four said three of her children are of school age, and she estimated it costs $300 per week per child to send to school, including the cost of transport and meals.
“It is really costly, simple stuff has skyrocketed,” she said, noting she has to purchase uniforms and other supplies in time for Tuesday.
Another mother who asked not to be named said she was in the process of looking for a second job.
“Everything has gone up. Everything. But people’s salaries are still the same.”
She said while she had found ways to cut costs, like signing her children up for the school feeding programme and purchasing used instead of new books, transport was one area she was not willing to compromise on.
“I don’t let them take taxis, even though it might be cheaper than driving them to school. The kind of country we living in, I just don’t feel comfortable allowing them to travel with any and anybody, so I have to make the sacrifice, ” she said.
Another mother broke down her expenses, saying she spent $5,500 to prepare her two primary school children for the new term. This, she said, consisted of school and physical education uniforms at $3,000, shoes and school bags which amounted to approximately $1,000 and another $1,500 purchasing stationery, vests, underwear, hair accessories, socks, masks and bottles of hand sanitiser.
She noted that this does not include the cost of groceries to provide lunch daily.
While nearly all the parents who spoke with the Sunday Express called on the Government to implement initiatives to reduce back-to-school costs, one parent said it was unfair to expect Government to do everything.
She said there are ways for parents to budget and cut costs, such as having uniforms made by a seamstress instead of purchasing ready-made uniforms from a store, and photocopying books instead of purchasing them. She said there should be more involvement from parent-teacher associations (PTAs) to assist pupils in need, and bookstore owners should be held to account for the high cost of schoolbooks.
“It does not always have to be what the Government is doing,” she said.
No increase in the price
of school supplies
Despite complaints from parents, owner of Charran’s Bookstore Vivek Charran said there has been no increase in the cost of school supplies.
However, he said prices are likely to increase at some point.
“There is inflation on the horizon and local manufacturers of uniforms and apparel have already told us that the cost will increase. So that is going to happen,” he said.
He said, however, parents should not have any major expense this term as most would have purchased school supplies at the beginning of the school year.
The only expense, he said, would be uniforms as children were mostly being schooled online and now have to return to the physical school environment.
He said the cost of uniforms has more or less remained the same.
“We have not manufactured any new uniforms since 2019, so the prices of uniforms now would be the same prices that we would have had in 2019. There is no inflation in the price, but I think when new production starts, we will see inflation. So when parents are saying the increased cost is prohibitive, I do not understand. This is not a normal reopening of school. This is the third term of the academic year, so books would have been purchased in September last year.”
Charran said the issue may stem from parents having got accustomed to online schooling where they did not have to budget for certain expenses or they may have lost income due to the pandemic, so they may be having difficulty with the transition back to physical school.
He said transportation is one such cost that parents did not have to budget for over the past two years.
But he said there are many non-governmental organisations (NGOs), schools, PTAs, businesses and even booksellers quietly assisting parents in need.
“We have got calls from many private companies who are purchasing uniforms and school supplies for their employees who cannot afford it. I even received calls from mosques, churches and temples to buy gift vouchers for school supplies. So I believe there is a lot of assistance out there for people who need it. So the idea that the back-to-school costs are exorbitant, I cannot see how,” he said.
Additionally, he said the back-to-school industry is a very competitive one, so people have a wide range of places to shop to get the best value for their money.
Charran said from his conversations with parents, they are happy to have their children return to school.
“Many parents have had to stay home with their children. Some who were unable to leave their jobs have had to hire people to stay at home and monitor their kids in online school. They are tired of having the children home all the time,” he said.